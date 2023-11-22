Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United players voice concerns over Erik ten Hag's training intensity

Manchester United players have expressed discontent with Erik ten Hag's intensified training methods during the pre-season, aiming to extract more from the current squad. While the team's subpar performance at the start of the season has prompted scrutiny, it's crucial not to ignore the significant number of injuries Ten Hag has had to contend with, a point I highlighted in a recent BBC Sport column. However, the nature of these injuries and whether they could have been prevented is a valid inquiry, though not within our expertise as non-fitness professionals.

According to The Guardian, a faction of United players attributes the team's sluggish start to the season to Ten Hag's strenuous pre-season training. Skepticism is warranted in accepting the players' perspective, as similar complaints have arisen about previous managers, possibly reflecting a reluctance to shoulder responsibility for their lackluster performances. Presently, they lament starting the current campaign as fatigued as they concluded the previous one.

Considering the past season's exceptional fixture congestion, exacerbated by the midseason Winter World Cup, which disrupted domestic leagues across Europe, it's plausible that players worldwide might feel overworked. The United players' grievances, therefore, appear to be a localised perspective.

What raises concern in this report is the assertion that none of the players have directly communicated their concerns to Ten Hag. Instead, they seem inclined to confide in journalists first. If accurate, this behavior reflects poorly on some players, suggesting a failure to prioritise internal communication and support for their manager.

Consequently, Ten Hag remains under the impression that his players are fully dedicated. However, this situation underscores the need for a significant player overhaul within the squad.

