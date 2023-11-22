Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lionel Messi shocked by the police and fan violence during the World Cup qualifier against Brazil

    In the World Cup qualifier at Rio de Janeiro's iconic Maracana, football superstar Lionel Messi took center stage as chaos unfolded between police and fans ahead of the Argentina vs Brazil showdown.

    Football Lionel Messi shocked amid by the police and fan violence during the World Cup qualifier against Brazil osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 12:16 PM IST

    Lionel Messi shocked as police use batons on Argentina fans in World Cup Qualifier against Brazil. Messi led his teammates into the tunnel after violent clashes erupted between the police and fans before kick-off. In an intense World Cup qualifier at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana, World Champions Argentina narrowly defeated rivals Brazil 1-0. The match, scheduled to start at 9:30 pm local time (00:30 GMT Wednesday), was delayed by approximately 30 minutes due to clashes among supporters. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez attempted to intervene in the stands to confront a baton-wielding Brazilian police officer.

    Several Argentina players approached the disturbances, seemingly trying to urge for calm. Eventually, captain Lionel Messi guided his teammates into the tunnel.

    While leaving the pitch, Messi was heard saying, "We're not playing, we're leaving."

    Messi also engaged in a verbal exchange with Brazil winger Rodrygo Goes, who appeared to label the Argentina players as "cowards."

    In the first half, three Brazil players received yellow cards, and Joelinton was shown a straight red card for an off-the-ball clash with Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, with Brazil already trailing 0-1.

    Argentina took the lead in the 63rd minute when defender Nicolas Otamendi headed home from Giovani Lo Celso's corner.

    After the match, Messi explained that he led his teammates off the field to diffuse the tense atmosphere.

    "We went to the locker room because it was a way to calm everything down a little. We went to see how our families and people close to us were doing. And then we came back," Messi stated.

    This victory marked Argentina's first in a World Cup qualifier on Brazilian soil, while the loss left five-time champions Brazil in sixth place with seven points from six games.

    Both Brazil and Argentina entered the game following defeats against Colombia (2-1) and Uruguay (2-0), respectively.

    Also Read: 2026 FIFA WC qualifiers: Video of fans chanting Vande Mataram surfaces after India's 0-3 defeat to Qatar

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket BCCI to discuss with Rohit Sharma on his white-ball cricket plans osf

    BCCI is set to engage in discussions with Rohit Sharma regarding his plans for white-ball cricket

    Sudhar jao yaar Mohammed Shami's savage response to Pakistani propaganda during World Cup (WATCH) snt

    'Sudhar jao yaar': Mohammed Shami's savage response to Pakistani propaganda during World Cup (WATCH)

    football 2026 FIFA WC qualifiers: Video of fans chanting Vande Mataram surfaces after India's 0-3 defeat to Qatar snt

    2026 FIFA WC qualifiers: Video of fans chanting Vande Mataram surfaces after India's 0-3 defeat to Qatar

    Cricket ICC introduces stop clock experiment to regulate pace of play in Men's ODI and T20I cricket osf

    ICC introduces stop clock experiment to regulate pace of play in Men's ODI and T20I cricket

    Football India vs Qatar FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier: Sunil Chhetri's squad eyes victory to extend winning streak osf

    India vs Qatar FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier: Sunil Chhetri's squad eyes victory to extend winning streak

    Recent Stories

    Inside Tara Sutaria's birthday bash: Actress celebrates with twin sister Pia Sutaria in retro style RKK

    Inside Tara Sutaria's birthday bash: Actress celebrates with twin sister Pia Sutaria in retro style

    cricket BCCI to discuss with Rohit Sharma on his white-ball cricket plans osf

    BCCI is set to engage in discussions with Rohit Sharma regarding his plans for white-ball cricket

    Delay plagues Kerala's Akkulam Tourist Village's Glass Bridge project, still in limbo after six months anr

    Delay plagues Kerala's Akkulam Tourist Village's Glass Bridge project, still in limbo after six months

    Indira Gandhi's 1982 Asian Games grand entry video resurfaces amid PM Modi's WC photo op row (WATCH) AJR

    Indira Gandhi's 1982 Asian Games grand entry video resurfaces amid PM Modi's WC photo op row (WATCH)

    Cabbage to Cauliflower: 7 purple vegetables to try this Winter ATG

    Cabbage to Cauliflower: 7 purple vegetables to try this Winter

    Recent Videos

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon