Premier League 2023-24 fixtures OUT: Man City to face Burnley, Arsenal to take on Nottingham Forest in opener

The Premier League 2023-24 fixtures were announced on Thursday, and all eyes will be on defending champions Manchester City's unstoppable game play, Arsenal's rise, Manchester United's revival, Chelsea's struggles, and more. Focus will also be on Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town's arrival in the league.

The Premier League 2023-24 fixtures were announced on Thursday, sparking massive excitement among football fans worldwide. Defending champions Manchester City, who sealed a historic treble last season, will start their campaign against Burnley on August 11 in an away clash.

Arsenal, who finished a disappointing second in the EPL 2022-23 season after staying on top for most of it, will face Nottingham Forest on Saturday August 12 at the Emirates Stadium in their opening clash. This season will mark 20 years since their famous Invincibles season, and Mikel Arteta's team will hope to replicate the heroics.

Manchester United, who made a comeback in the top 4 last season, will begin their 2023-24 campaign against Wolves on August 14. Focus will also be around who will takeover the reigns at Old Trafford with the race heating up between Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Newcastle United, who are readying themselves for a return to Champions League stage for the first time in 20 years, will begin their Premier League 2023-24 campaign against Aston Villa on August 12. The Magpies will hope to continue their stellar run from the previous season that saw them also reach the Carabao Cup final.

Liverpool will begin their EPL 2022-23 campaign against Chelsea on August 13 in a massive opening clash. The Reds finished last season in fifth place of the Premier League, going unbeaten in their last 11 games, losing two of their last 18, as they failed in a late effort to gatecrash the Champions League places in the top four. Meanwhile, Chelsea under new boss Mauricio Pochettino will hope to make a comeback this season after a horrifying 2022-23.

Under new coach Ange Postecoglu, Tottenham Hotspur will hope to put behind a horrifying season when they begin their Premier League 2023-24 campaign against Brentford on August 13. All eyes will also be on star striker Harry Kane to see if the goal-scoring machine will make a move away amid links with Man United and Real Madrid.

All eyes will also be on Brighton and Aston Villa when they start their 2023-24 Premier League campaign against Luton and Newcastle, respectively. The two clubs, who gave some of the big teams a run for their money last season, will hope to capitalise on their form and breakthrough in the top 4 spot next season.

Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town, mark their arrival in Premier League this season and will face Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Brighton, respectively.

Here's a look at the Premier League 2023-24 fixtures:

Take a look at the 2023/34 Premier League fixture list in full HERE.

Boxing Day fixtures - Some Christmas crackers here.

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Fulham

Arsenal v West Ham United

Brentford v Wolverhampton

Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley v Liverpool

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Manchester City

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United v Luton Town

Final day - May 19 drama

Arsenal v Everton

Brentford v Newcastle United

Brighton v Manchester United

Burnley v Nottingham Forest

Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Wolverhampton

Luton Town v Fulham

Manchester City v West Ham United

Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur

Meanwhile, the Premier League also unveiled the upcoming season's new Nike Flight ball. "Art + Science - Introducing the new Nike Flight Premier League ball," read the caption on Twitter.

Key dates for Premier League transfer windows

The Premier League's summer window opened on Wednesday, June 14 and will close at 11pm on Friday, September 1. The Premier League's winter window will open on Monday, January 1 2024 and will close at 11pm on Thursday, February 1 2024.