Premier League 2023-24 fixtures OUT: Man City to face Burnley, Arsenal to take on Nottingham Forest in opener
The Premier League 2023-24 fixtures were announced on Thursday, and all eyes will be on defending champions Manchester City's unstoppable game play, Arsenal's rise, Manchester United's revival, Chelsea's struggles, and more. Focus will also be on Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town's arrival in the league.
The Premier League 2023-24 fixtures were announced on Thursday, sparking massive excitement among football fans worldwide. Defending champions Manchester City, who sealed a historic treble last season, will start their campaign against Burnley on August 11 in an away clash.
Arsenal, who finished a disappointing second in the EPL 2022-23 season after staying on top for most of it, will face Nottingham Forest on Saturday August 12 at the Emirates Stadium in their opening clash. This season will mark 20 years since their famous Invincibles season, and Mikel Arteta's team will hope to replicate the heroics.
Also read: 5 Premier League clubs make the top 10 of a 641-team Global Rankings list; Man United is NOT one of them!
Manchester United, who made a comeback in the top 4 last season, will begin their 2023-24 campaign against Wolves on August 14. Focus will also be around who will takeover the reigns at Old Trafford with the race heating up between Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.
Newcastle United, who are readying themselves for a return to Champions League stage for the first time in 20 years, will begin their Premier League 2023-24 campaign against Aston Villa on August 12. The Magpies will hope to continue their stellar run from the previous season that saw them also reach the Carabao Cup final.
Liverpool will begin their EPL 2022-23 campaign against Chelsea on August 13 in a massive opening clash. The Reds finished last season in fifth place of the Premier League, going unbeaten in their last 11 games, losing two of their last 18, as they failed in a late effort to gatecrash the Champions League places in the top four. Meanwhile, Chelsea under new boss Mauricio Pochettino will hope to make a comeback this season after a horrifying 2022-23.
Under new coach Ange Postecoglu, Tottenham Hotspur will hope to put behind a horrifying season when they begin their Premier League 2023-24 campaign against Brentford on August 13. All eyes will also be on star striker Harry Kane to see if the goal-scoring machine will make a move away amid links with Man United and Real Madrid.
Also read: Who is Ange Postecoglu, Tottenham's new Head Coach and Premier League's 1st Australian manager?
All eyes will also be on Brighton and Aston Villa when they start their 2023-24 Premier League campaign against Luton and Newcastle, respectively. The two clubs, who gave some of the big teams a run for their money last season, will hope to capitalise on their form and breakthrough in the top 4 spot next season.
Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town, mark their arrival in Premier League this season and will face Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Brighton, respectively.
Here's a look at the Premier League 2023-24 fixtures:
Take a look at the 2023/34 Premier League fixture list in full HERE.
Boxing Day fixtures - Some Christmas crackers here.
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v West Ham United
Brentford v Wolverhampton
Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Manchester City
Manchester United v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United v Luton Town
Final day - May 19 drama
Arsenal v Everton
Brentford v Newcastle United
Brighton v Manchester United
Burnley v Nottingham Forest
Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Wolverhampton
Luton Town v Fulham
Manchester City v West Ham United
Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur
Meanwhile, the Premier League also unveiled the upcoming season's new Nike Flight ball. "Art + Science - Introducing the new Nike Flight Premier League ball," read the caption on Twitter.
Key dates for Premier League transfer windows
The Premier League's summer window opened on Wednesday, June 14 and will close at 11pm on Friday, September 1. The Premier League's winter window will open on Monday, January 1 2024 and will close at 11pm on Thursday, February 1 2024.