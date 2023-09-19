Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Champions League 2023/24: Pressure on Erik ten Hag as struggling Man United prepares for Bayern Munich clash

    As Manchester United faces a tumultuous beginning to the season with three losses in their first five Premier League games, the spotlight intensifies on manager Erik Ten Hag. The pressure from frustrated Red Devils fans grows as they head into a challenging Champions League opener against Bayern Munich. 

    Football Premier League 2023/24: Erik Ten Hag under the scanner after Manchester United's rocky start to the season osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 3:48 PM IST

    The scrutiny intensifies for Manchester United's manager, Erik Ten Hag after 3-1 loss to Brighton, now they prepare to face Bayern Munich, with mounting pressure from the Red Devils fans due to their dismal start to the season. In a Premier League era first, United has stumbled to three losses in their initial five games, dimming hopes of clinching the Premier League title. Additionally, they face a daunting task in their Champions League opener against Bayern Munich.

    While Ten Hag initially evaded criticism amid off-field controversies, the Glazer family's potential sale of the club has hit a roadblock. Brazilian winger Antony is on leave to address domestic abuse allegations, and Mason Greenwood, despite dropped charges, is no longer in United's plans. Ten Hag's previous achievements, including a Champions League qualification and a League Cup triumph, have been overshadowed by recent woes, exemplified by fans booing him for substituting Rasmus Hojlund in a recent defeat to Brighton.

    As they face Bayern and an in form Harry Kane, the pressure mounts on Ten Hag to justify United's faith in young talents like Hojlund, especially with Jadon Sancho training separately due to a spat with the manager. Ten Hag's firm disciplinary approach is now under scrutiny, with results on the pitch holding the key to rejuvenating the club's spirit and bridging the gap with local rivals Manchester City in the Premier League. As he returns to Munich, where he once coached Bayern's B team, Ten Hag emphasises the need for character and unity within the squad to weather these challenges.

    Also Read: ISL 2023: Sunil Chhetri commends league's impact on young talent and Bengaluru FC's passionate fans

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 5:03 PM IST
