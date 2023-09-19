ISL 2023: Sunil Chhetri commends league's impact on young talent and Bengaluru FC's passionate fans

Indian national team captain and Bengaluru FC star Sunil Chhetri has praised the Indian Super League (ISL) for its role in nurturing young talent and raising the overall standard of play in the country. Speaking at the ISL Media Day in Bengaluru on Monday, Chhetri cited the example of defender Sandesh Jhingan, highlighting how facing seasoned international forwards like Ferran Corominas, Bartholomew Ogbeche, and Miku early in his career significantly contributed to the FC Goa star's development.

Chhetri emphasized the positive impact of the ISL, stating, "I think all the prospects that have the chance of representing the country, day in day out train with better players, play in better games, how last year it (competition) was tough but this year it looks even tougher from whatever knowledge we have of all the teams. So, when every year the league becomes more competitive, it helps each and every player who is a part of the league."

He continued, "I always give the example of Sandesh Jhingan when he was young and in Kerala, he was facing the likes of Coro, Ogbeche, and Miku, and trying to stop them from scoring; that is one of the main reasons why he proved what he has proved. So, I think with every year, with the standard of the league getting better, better players come in and it helps youngsters who are a part of the ISL because they are training with better players, and that’s what matters because it improves all of us."

The ISL has played a pivotal role in expanding football's popularity beyond traditional strongholds in India, such as Kerala, West Bengal, and the northeastern states. Bengaluru has emerged as a city with a thriving football culture, and similar growth can be seen in cities like Odisha, Mumbai, Chennai, and Jamshedpur. This year, the ISL has extended its reach to northern India with the promotion of Punjab into the top tier.

Chhetri spoke warmly about Bengaluru's passionate football fan base, saying, "I think it will sound a little bit more biased, but I think we have the best (fans) in the country." He acknowledged the presence of giants like Kolkata and Kochi in terms of fan numbers but emphasized the growth and quality of Bengaluru's fan base over the past decade.

He concluded, "Every year, they grow in numbers but also in quality. I think if 10 years back someone would have come and said that in football BFC fans are going to come and do what they have done, people wouldn’t have believed them. But, I think they have really done well, and I hope as fans, for BFC, we keep our feet on the ground and keep improving."

The 10th season of the Indian Super League is set to commence on September 21 with a clash between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Catch the action live exclusively on JioCinema and Viacom18, the new home of Indian football starting 7:45 PM.