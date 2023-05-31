WATCH: Portugal boss Martinez reveals 'very easy' Ronaldo decision; says CR7 can reach 200 caps

Roberto Martinez included Cristiano Ronaldo in his first squad as Portugal manager, and the result could not have been more satisfactory as CR7 scored two goals against Liechtenstein (4-0) and another two against Luxembourg (0-6) in the Euro 2024 qualifiers earlier this year.

Following Portugal's dismal show in the World Cup 2022 last December, questions were raised over legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the international level as CR7 did not prove impactful in the team's campaign in Qatar during the showpiece event. However, when new boss Roberto Martinez took over, the Portuguese talisman's name was included in his first squad list fo the UEFA Euro 2024, surprising several critics.

After leaving Manchester United, Ronaldo went through a difficult period in his career where he was without a club. After leaving Europe to join the Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr, concerns arose about whether he had what it required to compete at the highest level. Martinez, a former manager of Wigan and Everton, was chosen to lead Portugal in January after leaving his previous position with Belgium. He had to make a big choice right away about whether the five-time Ballon d'Or winner should be a part of his plans.

Martinez's call proved to be decisive one as the Al-Nassr star scored two goals against Liechtenstein (4-0) and another two against Luxembourg (0-6) in the Euro Qualifiers earlier this year.

Months later, Roberto Martinez has finally revealed the reason behind including Ronaldo in his future plans for Portugal, and stated that it was a 'very easy' decision. The Portugal manager has claimed that after just one talk, the choice was simple.

In an interview with TalkSPORT, Martinez said, "The initial point was how do you make those decisions? At that point I understand there are a lot of feeling at a World Cup with a national team. I experienced that myself with Belgium and there’s a big aftermath after a tournament. There’s a lot of debate and a lot of inquisition into every player’s moment in their career."

"I felt that it was impossible for me to make decisions in an office, what’s important is that football decisions need to be made on a football pitch. I was appointed on January 9 and had six weeks with the starting point of meeting every player who was in that list of 26 players in Qatar. So you’re talking about going to the five top leagues in Europe, going to Saudi Arabia and being in Portugal and it was fascinating to see every player and how they developed their roles in different dressing rooms in different leagues," he added.

"“At that point you get the opportunity to meet the person behind the footballer and for me, it was a very clear moment. I met all the players and in that you see what it means to play football and where they are in their careers. For Cristiano Ronaldo, he wasn’t ready to step away," Martinez told TalkSPORT.

"He (Ronaldo) was ready and wanting to be a part of the new cycle and at that point it was very easy to include him into the March camp and then you can make a football decision. He scored four goals, he was a real leader, a captain and someone who brings an experience that no other player has in world football. He’s someone who can reach 200 caps for your country and someone who needs to be used in your dressing room," the Portugal boss concluded.