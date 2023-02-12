Perez vows to continue nourishing Real Madrid's 'legendary status' after team lifts Club World Cup 2022

Real Madrid defeated Al Hilal in an exciting final 5-3 to clinch the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup at the Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium on Saturday. Los Blancos secured a fifth world title in Morocco, their first since 2018, as Carlo Ancelotti wins the tournament for the second time in Madrid. Last night's crowning moment also saw the historic club lift its 100th trophy, sparking massive excitement among supporters.

Scorers:

Real Madrid: Vinícius Jr. 13′, 69′, Valverde 18′, 58′, Benzema 54′

Al-Hilal: Marega 26′, Vietto 63′, 79′

Vinicius Junior's chipped goal and Fed Valverde's stunning second goal gave the defending Spanish and European champions an early 2-0 lead. Moussa Marega brought Al-Hilal back into the contest before halftime, but the returning Karim Benzema thumped home a Vini Jr's layoff to give Ancelotti's team a 3-1 lead.

The goals kept flowing in the final stages in Rabat, as Valverde curled home his second goal of the night. However, former Villarreal forward Luciano Vietto dragged the Saudi Arabian outfit back into the high-octane finals. Vini Jr's sensational strike eventually wrapped up the final for the Los Blancos with a confident finish from inside the box as Vietto bagged his second.

After losing in the Spanish Supercopa final, Real Madrid and Ancelotti's victory in Morocco gives them their first championship of the year. However, they are still on track for a potential treble in 2023.

"We had a good tournament and we've shown improvement over the last few games. We have a lot of quality up front and we need to improve on some mistakes at the back. We're also going to get players back who have been injured. Karim has returned and Militão and Courtois will be back soon. This title gives us a boost for the rest of the season. We have the desire and the will to do our best in all competitions and in every minute of every game," said Ancelotti in his press conference after lifting the Club World Cup 2022.

"The atmosphere was fantastic. The city, the hotel and the training camp have been terrific as well. We have been very comfortable and Morocco seems to bring me good luck, so I hope to come back. We've had a good time and we're going home with the title and the happiness of all the Real Madrid fans here in Morocco," the Real Madrid boss added.

"To be best in Europe and then the World gives us great satisfaction"

After the victory, club president Florentino Perez expressed his delight on Realmadrid TV: "To win a World Cup, you have to win a Champions League. Madrid has an ongoing love affair with the Champions League, and this Club World Cup is the icing on the cake."

"It's never easy to win a title, so this title is special because you have to win a Champions League first. To be the best in Europe and then in the world gives me great satisfaction, and I'm very proud of all my players," he added.

Perez, who has been a part of Real Madrid's 55 trophy wins, added, "It's not easy because you have to win six Champions League trophies and I've been lucky enough to have done that. Then we have capped it off with the Club World Cup. We have to keep working hard because at Real Madrid everything we win is the springboard for the next trophy."

Lauding coach Ancelotti and the players, the Real Madrid president stated, ""As they say, with the mix of veterans and young players and a coach like Ancelotti, you can achieve these things. The credit goes to the players. We have a team of great players who are not only fantastic players, but also great Madridistas. That mix makes us invincible at times."

In a strong message to fans, Perez signed off by saying, ""I have been here for a long time and I have had the opportunity to see this in many places around the world. This reaffirms that Real Madrid is a global club and is close to the hearts of all the fans in the world. Our job is to continue to nourish Real Madrid’s legendary status."