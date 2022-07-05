Hotness alert: 6 bikini pictures of Paige Spiranac, 2022's sexiest woman alive

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac was recently named 2022's sexiest woman alive by Maxim Magazine; on International Bikini Day, here's a look at 6 times she looked ultra hot in the two-piece swimsuit.

Image Credit: Paige Spiranac Instagram

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac was recently named by Maxim Magazine as the sexiest woman alive in 2022. The 29-year-old is a former professional golfer and YouTube golf coach from the United States. More than 3.3 million people follow her on Instagram, and 278 thousand people subscribe to her YouTube channel. On International Bikini Day, here's a look at 6 times she looked ultra-hot in the two-piece swimsuit:

Image Credit: Paige Spiranac Instagram

The golf influencer, who believes being sexy is about confidence and feeling comfortable in your own skin, shows off her curves in this blue and white bikini photograph posted on her Instagram.

Image Credit: Paige Spiranac Instagram

Paige Spiranac, who has always tried to stay true to herself though out her unconventional path, looks stunning in this blue and red bikini picture. Also read: 12 ultra hot pictures of Paige Spiranac, 2022's sexiest woman alive

Image Credit: Paige Spiranac Instagram

Paige Spiranac, who no longer competes as a pro-golfer, has more followers on Instagram than Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. In this photograph, the American beauty wows her followers in a black bikini accessorised with a white hat.

Image Credit: Paige Spiranac Instagram

In yet another photograph, Paige Spiranac shows off her assets in a black bikini as she accessorised her look with a cream colour hat.

Image Credit: Paige Spiranac Instagram

The 29-year-old spends most of her time working on business adventures and her podcast, but still takes time off for golf. In this Instagram picture, Paige Spiranac poses for the camera in a red-hot bikini.

Image Credit: Paige Spiranac