'No room for racism': Fans outraged after banana thrown at Richarlison during Brazil's win over Tunisia

In what has sparked massive public outrage, a banana was thrown at Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison during Brazil's friendly victory over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday. The incident, being pegged as racial abuse, occurred after the former Everton forward ran towards the corner flag in celebration of the goal scored in Brazil's 5-1 victory at the Parc des Princes.

The banana was kicked away on camera by Manchester United player Fred as more items were tossed into the field.

Before the friendly, five-time World Cup champions, Brazil posted photographs with an anti-racism banner that read, 'Without our black players, we wouldn't have stars on our shirts'.

In a statement issued following the incident, the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) condemned Richarlison for being racially abused and demanded strong punishment.

"After Brazil's second goal, a banana was thrown towards Richarlison. The CBF reinforces its stance against discrimination and vehemently repudiates yet another episode of racism in football. Whether on or off the field, attitudes like this cannot be tolerated," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Richarlison stated racism would continue in football if no stringent punishment was handed out. "As long as they keep 'blah blah blah' and don't punish, it's going to continue like this, happening every day and in every corner," the Tottenham forward added.

Brazilian defender Thiago Silva too, condemned the act. "I was saddened by the gesture they made because that's not football," he said. "Football is about supporting your team. Afterwards, on the pitch, we try to give our all for our national team. But gestures like that are not good for football," the Chelsea star said.

CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues remarked, "Once again, I come publicly to express my rejection. This time I saw it with my own eyes. This shocks us. We must always remember that we are all the same, regardless of colour, race or religion."

"The fight against racism is not a cause, but a fundamental [battle for] change to wipe this type of crime from the planet. I insist on saying that the punishments need to be more severe," he added.

Richarlison's striker put Brazil back ahead after Tunisia's Montassar Talbi cancelled out Raphinha's opening goal. PSG star Neymar added a penalty, Raphinha claimed his second and Pedro wrapped up the scoring after Tunisia had Dylan Bronn sent off.

