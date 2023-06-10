Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Nandri Thomas Brdaric': Chennaiyin FC fans thank head coach after club part ways with him

    Thomas Brdaric began his tenure at Chennaiyin FC during the Durand Cup in 2022 where the team managed to reach the quarter-finals.

    football 'Nandri Thomas Brdaric': Chennaiyin FC fans thank head coach after club part ways with him
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 10, 2023, 4:19 PM IST

    After the 2022–2023 Indian Super League season, Chennaiyin FC's head coach Thomas Brdaric will no longer be working with the squad, the club stated on Saturday. The release stated that the team would decide soon on their next head coach.

    Brdaric led the first team for 28 games, winning 10, losing 8, and drawing 8 of them. The squad scored 53 goals during this period while also giving up 52.

    Also read: When 'voice of cricket' met with 'poet of football': WATCH Peter Drury and Harsha Bhogle's epic chat

    "Thank you for your valuable contributions and the memories, Thomas ... Your energy and passion was key in lifting the Marina Arena after two years away. Go well, Coach," the football club said on its Twitter page.

    The former German international started working for the club in 2022, when the team advanced to the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup.

    During the Indian Super League, under his leadership, the Chennai-based team concluded the league stage in eighth place with 27 points.

    The previous time Brdaric's team competed in the Super Cup, they were unable to go past the group stage.

    Midfielder Edwin Sydney Vanspaul's exit from Chennaiyin FC was previously scheduled for Friday. In his first season, the Tamil Nadu football player was essential in assisting Chennaiyin to the ISL 2019–20 final. The 30-year-old joined the team in 2019 and went on to play 78 times for the team in all competitions.

    Here's a look at how Chennaiyin FC fans reacted to Thomas Brdaric's departure:

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2023, 4:19 PM IST
