Moises Caicedo's disastrous debut for Chelsea caps off transfer saga with farcical twist; sparks meme fest

Moises Caicedo's eagerly anticipated debut for Chelsea did not meet expectations, as he struggled and conceded a penalty against West Ham in their Premier League clash on Sunday, sparking massive meme fest.

After enduring a summer of uncertainty, Moises Caicedo finally donned the Chelsea colours on Sunday in their Premier League 2023-24 clash against West Ham. However, the former Brighton star's debut did not start as expected, leaving fans disgruntled and sparking massive trolls from supporters of rival clubs.

Initially, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino had explained that Caicedo was not physically and mentally prepared for the game, but later in the second half, he brought the Ecuadorian midfielder onto the field. Unfortunately, Caicedo's performance left much to be desired. He appeared out of sync with the game, committing errors both in possession and out of it during his brief appearance.

A particularly concerning moment almost resulted in a goal, as captured in the clip below:

However, Robert Sanchez's block saved Caicedo from further embarrassment. But moments later, he found himself in a similar situation, only to foul his opponent, conceding a penalty that sealed the game in favor of West Ham.

Certainly, Caicedo's career can only go upwards from here, but this was an inauspicious start.

It's a classic tale in football – the longer the wait for a transfer, the higher the expectations, and unfortunately, the greater the chance for a subpar performance.

Nonetheless, optimism prevails as Chelsea fans would look forward to a productive week in training.

Meanwhile, Caicedo's debut continues to be fodder for trolls, as the Chelsea's newest signing's disastrous start leaves rival club fans in splits. Here's a look at some of the memes and jokes that have gone viral on X: