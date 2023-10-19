Mohamed Salah urges peace and humanitarian aid amidst Gaza conflict (WATCH)

Egyptian football sensation and Liverpool star, Mohamed Salah, has passionately called for an end to violence and the urgent provision of humanitarian aid in the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian football star and captain of the Egypt national team, has called for an end to violence and the allowance of humanitarian aid into Gaza. Salah, who has achieved success in both the Champions League and the Premier League with Liverpool, is widely popular in the Arab world.

He made this plea in the context of the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Gaza has been facing severe shortages, with the territory effectively sealed off following attacks by Hamas militants on Israeli communities and military posts on October 7, resulting in casualties. A rocket strike on a Gaza hospital was reported, with Hamas attributing it to Israel, while Israel denied responsibility, asserting that it was caused by an errant rocket from Palestinian militants.

Salah, in a video message to his 62.7 million Instagram followers, expressed the difficulty of speaking at such a time and emphasized the need to stop the violence and protect all lives, as well as ending the tragic events that are tearing families apart.

Following a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden to Tel Aviv, Israel agreed to his request to allow aid into Gaza through Egypt due to growing concerns about diminishing supplies and the risk of a humanitarian catastrophe. Salah added that it is clear that humanitarian aid must be immediately allowed into Gaza to address the dire conditions faced by its people, including the need for food, water, and medical supplies. He called on world leaders to unite in order to prevent further loss of innocent lives and to uphold humanity.

Also Read: Newcastle's Sandro Tonali faces potential Football ban over betting on AC Milan matches