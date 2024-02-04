Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Messi mania hits Hong Kong: Sold out crowd just to see Inter Miami star train (WATCH)

    Hong Kong experiences football fever as Lionel Messi's training session with Inter Miami becomes a spectacle.

    Football Messi mania hits Hong Kong: Sold out crowd just to see Inter Miami star train (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 4, 2024, 1:10 PM IST

    Thousands of football enthusiasts converged in Hong Kong to witness Lionel Messi's training session with his Inter Miami teammates, creating a frenzy known as "Messi mania" in the city. Streets around the Hong Kong Stadium were closed off as fans eagerly anticipated the Argentina superstar's appearance ahead of an upcoming match.

    The Major League Soccer club, co-owned by David Beckham, drew an almost full house, with the spotlight firmly on Messi during a gentle workout session. Despite nursing a hamstring injury, Messi received a thunderous ovation, and his interaction with Hong Kong schoolchildren during a coaching clinic added to the excitement. The friendly against a Hong Kong Select XI on Sunday is anticipated as the culmination of Messi's visit, leaving fans in awe of the football legend.

    Here are some of the fan reactions:

    “It’s the first time in my life I see Messi,” said 17-year-old Chinese student Li Weiyi, who had travelled from Shenzhen, across the border in mainland China.

    “I am feeling very excited. He means a lot to me. He brought me to the football world, he made me love football.”

    Most fans wore blue-and-white-striped Argentina or pink Inter Miami shirts.

    ‘The best ever’

    “He is very skilful, very enjoyable to watch him play,” said Sally Liu, a 28-year-old student from Hong Kong who was sporting a T-shirt commemorating Messi and Argentina’s 2022 World Cup win in Qatar.

    He is playing now in Miami so I will not have many chances to watch him in the future. This is my last chance.

    “He is the best ever. I cried when they became world champions.”

    Also Read: La Liga launches probe into Bellingham's alleged insult to Greenwood; engage lip-reading analysis

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2024, 1:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Instability in PCB: Former Pakistan Captain Misbah ul Haq raises concerns over coach reluctance osf

    Instability in PCB: Former Pakistan Captain Misbah ul Haq raises concerns over coach reluctance

    Cricket Irfan Pathan reveals wife Safa Baig's face for first time in post celebrating 8 years of marriage osf

    Irfan Pathan reveals wife Safa Baig's face for first time in post celebrating 8 years of marriage

    Cricket Obstructed the field controversy: Hamza Shaikh's unusual dismissal sparks social media frenzy osf

    Obstructed the field controversy: Hamza Shaikh's unusual dismissal sparks social media frenzy

    cricket India vs England, 2nd Test: Twitter Erupts as Jasprit Bumrah's stunning performance puts India on top osf

    India vs England, 2nd Test: Twitter erupts as Jasprit Bumrah's stunning performance puts India on top

    Its confirmed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma expecting their second child, reveals AB de Villiers WATCH snt

    It's confirmed! Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma expecting their second child, reveals AB de Villiers (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Poonam Pandey's death stunt: Ex-husband Sam Bombay reacts RBA

    Poonam Pandey's death stunt: Ex-husband Sam Bombay reacts

    Karnataka Transport Department sets uniform fare rates for OLA-Uber taxis'; see details vkp

    Karnataka Transport Department sets uniform fare rates for OLA-Uber taxis'; see details

    Cricket Instability in PCB: Former Pakistan Captain Misbah ul Haq raises concerns over coach reluctance osf

    Instability in PCB: Former Pakistan Captain Misbah ul Haq raises concerns over coach reluctance

    Basant Panchami 2024: 7 Goddess Saraswati temples in India RBA EAI

    7 Goddess Saraswati temples in India

    Kerala: 'Both Ram Mandir and new Mosque in Ayodhya are symbols of secularism', says IUML state president Panakkad Shihab Thangal anr

    Kerala: Both Ram Mandir and new mosque in Ayodhya are symbols of secularism, says IUML

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon