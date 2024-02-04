Messi mania hits Hong Kong: Sold out crowd just to see Inter Miami star train (WATCH)

Thousands of football enthusiasts converged in Hong Kong to witness Lionel Messi's training session with his Inter Miami teammates, creating a frenzy known as "Messi mania" in the city. Streets around the Hong Kong Stadium were closed off as fans eagerly anticipated the Argentina superstar's appearance ahead of an upcoming match.

The Major League Soccer club, co-owned by David Beckham, drew an almost full house, with the spotlight firmly on Messi during a gentle workout session. Despite nursing a hamstring injury, Messi received a thunderous ovation, and his interaction with Hong Kong schoolchildren during a coaching clinic added to the excitement. The friendly against a Hong Kong Select XI on Sunday is anticipated as the culmination of Messi's visit, leaving fans in awe of the football legend.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

“It’s the first time in my life I see Messi,” said 17-year-old Chinese student Li Weiyi, who had travelled from Shenzhen, across the border in mainland China.

“I am feeling very excited. He means a lot to me. He brought me to the football world, he made me love football.”

Most fans wore blue-and-white-striped Argentina or pink Inter Miami shirts.

‘The best ever’

“He is very skilful, very enjoyable to watch him play,” said Sally Liu, a 28-year-old student from Hong Kong who was sporting a T-shirt commemorating Messi and Argentina’s 2022 World Cup win in Qatar.

He is playing now in Miami so I will not have many chances to watch him in the future. This is my last chance.

“He is the best ever. I cried when they became world champions.”

