    Messi and Suarez lead Inter Miami's dramatic comeback against Nashville in CONCACAF clash

    In a thrilling CONCACAF Champions Cup encounter, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez spearheaded Inter Miami's comeback, erasing a two-goal deficit to secure a 2-2 draw against Nashville.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 11:08 AM IST

    Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez showcased their scoring prowess as Inter Miami fought back from a two-goal deficit to secure a 2-2 draw against Nashville in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup round-of-16 tie. Canadian winger Jacob Shaffelburg had given Nashville a 2-0 lead with two impressive goals before Miami's comeback.

    Despite Miami beating Nashville in the Leagues Cup final last season, the team faced challenges with the absence of Jordi Alba due to illness. Shaq Moore of Nashville broke through from midfield to set up Shaffelburg for a left-footed drive, putting Nashville in the lead. Shaffelburg extended the lead with a spectacular right-footed shot from the left, making it 2-0.

    Miami responded with Messi scoring a trademark left-footed curler, assisted by Suarez. Despite an offside ruling on Diego Gomez's effort, Nashville's Moore had a goal disallowed after a VAR review showed he was narrowly offside earlier in the move. In stoppage time, Busquets delivered a cross from the right, and Suarez headed home the equalizer.

    The match had its share of drama, including disallowed goals and VAR interventions. The draw sets the stage for an exciting return leg in South Florida, with Miami considered favorites for a place in the quarter-finals.

    In another CONCACAF Champions Cup round-of-16 match, Monterrey's Brandon Vazquez returned to haunt his former club Cincinnati, scoring the only goal in a 1-0 victory. Cincinnati's early goal was ruled out for offside, and Vazquez capitalised on a chance provided by Maximiliano Mesa. Despite being reduced to ten men in the 70th minute, Monterrey held on to secure the win, strengthening Vazquez's case for a spot in the USA squad for the upcoming Nations League Final Four.

