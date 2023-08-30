Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bayern Munich CEO confirms Benjamin Pavard's move to Inter Milan; French defender set to begin new chapter

    Bayern Munich's CEO, Jan-Christian Dreesen, has officially announced Benjamin Pavard's imminent transfer to Inter, marking a significant move for the French defender. Pavard, having declined an extended contract offer from his current club, is embarking on a new journey after five seasons with Bayern.

    First Published Aug 30, 2023, 6:55 PM IST

    In a significant development, Bayern Munich's CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen has officially confirmed Benjamin Pavard's impending transition to Inter. The French international, having declined an improved contract extension offer from Thomas Tuchel's squad, is poised to bid adieu to his current club after this season.

    The stage is set for Pavard's next venture, as he is presently en route to Milan to finalise a reported €30 million transfer to last season's Champions League finalists. This move marks a pivotal shift in his career and adds intrigue to Inter's squad composition for the upcoming season.

    Dreesen's statement sheds light on Pavard's progression, stating, "Benjamin Pavard flew to Milan yesterday and will undergo a medical today. If he passes it, he will sign for Inter." Reflecting on Pavard's journey at Bayern, Dreesen acknowledged his contributions, noting, "He had four good years here." This impending departure prompts the need for a suitable replacement in the Bayern ranks, although Dreesen remained tight-lipped about potential names.

    Pavard's legacy at Bayern Munich is undoubtedly remarkable. With a tenure spanning five seasons, he made his mark with an impressive 163 appearances and clinched a remarkable 11 major honours, including the coveted 2020 Champions League title. His impending move to Inter not only reflects his personal growth but also marks a pivotal change in the football landscape, as fans and enthusiasts eagerly await his new chapter.

    Also Read: Erling Haaland named PFA player of the year, Rachel Daly receives women's honour

    As the football world buzzes with anticipation, Pavard's journey from Bayern Munich to Inter not only underlines the fluid nature of player transfers but also underscores the evolving dynamics of the sport. With Milan on the horizon and new horizons to conquer, Benjamin Pavard's narrative continues to captivate football enthusiasts across the globe.

