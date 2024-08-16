Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manchester United vs Fulham: Premier League schedule, fixture, probable lineups and live streaming details

    The Red Devils will be aiming to improve on their eighth-place finish last term, while the Cottagers ended their 2023-24 league campaign at the 13th position. United have made some high profile signings this summer, bringing in the likes of Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.

    First Published Aug 16, 2024, 2:23 PM IST

    The first fixture of the 2024-25 Premier League season takes place on Friday night as Manchester United play host to Fulham at Old Trafford. The Red Devils will be aiming to improve on their below par eighth-place finish last term, while the Cottagers ended their 2023-24 league campaign at the 13th position. 

    Also read:  Mauricio Pochettino: Argentina-born coach set to take charge of United States Men's National Team- reports

    Manchester United are heading into the match on the back of a 7-6 penalty shootout defeat against Manchester City in the FA Community Shield final on August 10. The Manchester derby at Wembley Stadium proved to be a cagey affair as both side managed to record a combined total of just three shots on target in regulation time.

    United broke the deadlock through Alejandro Garnacho's 82nd-minute effort before Bernardo Silva headed home the equaliser for Pep Guardiola's side.  Jonny Evans missed the decisive penalty in the tie-breaker as United started their new campaign with a loss to city rivals.

    Meanwhile the Red Devils have made some high profile signings this summer, bringing in the likes of central-defender Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich. Moreover, former United striker Ruud van Nistelroy will be partnering compatriot Ten Hag in the dugout. 

    Fulham , on the other hand, played three friendlies in the pre-season this summer, starting with a narrow 1-0 win over Benfica before losing 2-1 to Sevilla and then defeated Hoffenheim 2-0 last time out. The Cottagers have been rebuilding their squad following the departures of Tosin Adarabioyo, Joao Palhinha and Tim Ream. 

    Marco Silva's side were pretty good on home soil, recording nine wins from 19 matches at Craven Cottage last season. However, they struggled on the road, having won just four out of 19 away fixtures in the top flight. 

    Probable Lineups

    Manchester United probable starting lineup: Onana, Dalot, De Ligt, Martinez, Mazraoui, Casemiro, Marinoo, Amad, Fernandes, Rashford, Zirkzee

    Fulham probable starting lineup: Leno, Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson, lukic, Reed, Iwobi, Pereira, Smith, Muniz 

    Manchester United vs Fulham Premier League Schedule and Fixture

    The Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Fulham will take place at Old Trafford on Saturday at 12:30 AM IST. 

    Manchester United vs Fulham Live Streaming Details

    Star Sports will live telecast Premier League 2024-25 matches in India. Meanwhile, football fans in India can live stream the game via Disney + Hotstar. 

    Also read: Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's father rushed to hospital after being stabbed- reports

