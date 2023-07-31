Manchester United's disappointing pre-season loss to Dortmund raises concerns over Eriksen's performance

Manchester United wrapped up their pre-season tour to the United States with a disappointing 2-3 loss against Borussia Dortmund on Monday. Defensively, the team's performance was shocking, especially from the 40th minute onwards, as what seemed like a comfortable game quickly turned into a challenging one.

United boss Erik ten Hag likely had some stern words for the defenders, but it was the usually dependable Christian Eriksen whose performance raised concerns. Throughout the match, Eriksen appeared to struggle with the intensity of the game as Dortmund gained momentum.

This issue had been evident in the previous campaign against top sides and during the previous friendly against Real Madrid. Despite being known for his superb passing, Eriksen's pass completion rate was disappointing at only 84%, with a cross completion rate of just 40%. His defensive work was particularly problematic, as he was often crowded out in midfield, and Dortmund players targeted him, aware that the 31-year-old lacked the pace he once had.

Eriksen lost possession 14 times, leading to counterattacks for Dortmund. Additionally, he won only one of his two duels and couldn't keep up with the pace of the game up and down the pitch.

Eriksen acknowledged that constant travel during pre-season had taken a toll on the team. Since his brilliant start at the club, his form had dipped after the World Cup and an injury, prompting the manager to seek freshness in the squad.

Mason Mount's arrival is expected to provide valuable depth, allowing the manager to manage Eriksen's game time efficiently. The hope is that this approach will enable the experienced midfielder to deliver his best performances when called upon. Eriksen's abilities in long passing and breaking defensive lines will be crucial, especially against teams that sit back, and Ten Hag is optimistic for more from the midfielder in the upcoming campaign.

