Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manchester United's disappointing pre-season loss to Dortmund raises concerns over Eriksen's performance

    Manchester United concluded their pre-season tour in the United States with a disheartening 2-3 defeat against Borussia Dortmund, exposing defensive weaknesses and raising questions about Christian Eriksen's form. 

    Football Manchester United's disappointing pre-season loss to Dortmund raises concerns over Eriksen's performance osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 4:10 PM IST

    Manchester United wrapped up their pre-season tour to the United States with a disappointing 2-3 loss against Borussia Dortmund on Monday. Defensively, the team's performance was shocking, especially from the 40th minute onwards, as what seemed like a comfortable game quickly turned into a challenging one.

    United boss Erik ten Hag likely had some stern words for the defenders, but it was the usually dependable Christian Eriksen whose performance raised concerns. Throughout the match, Eriksen appeared to struggle with the intensity of the game as Dortmund gained momentum.

    This issue had been evident in the previous campaign against top sides and during the previous friendly against Real Madrid. Despite being known for his superb passing, Eriksen's pass completion rate was disappointing at only 84%, with a cross completion rate of just 40%. His defensive work was particularly problematic, as he was often crowded out in midfield, and Dortmund players targeted him, aware that the 31-year-old lacked the pace he once had.

    Eriksen lost possession 14 times, leading to counterattacks for Dortmund. Additionally, he won only one of his two duels and couldn't keep up with the pace of the game up and down the pitch.

    Also Read: FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Morocco creates history with stunning 1-0 win over South Korea

    Eriksen acknowledged that constant travel during pre-season had taken a toll on the team. Since his brilliant start at the club, his form had dipped after the World Cup and an injury, prompting the manager to seek freshness in the squad.

    Mason Mount's arrival is expected to provide valuable depth, allowing the manager to manage Eriksen's game time efficiently. The hope is that this approach will enable the experienced midfielder to deliver his best performances when called upon. Eriksen's abilities in long passing and breaking defensive lines will be crucial, especially against teams that sit back, and Ten Hag is optimistic for more from the midfielder in the upcoming campaign.

    Also Read: Real Madrid hesitant to meet €250 Million demand in Kylian Mbappe transfer saga

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2023, 4:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Stuart Broad: The unfulfilled IPL journey of England's finest pacer osf

    Stuart Broad: The unfulfilled IPL journey of England's finest pacer

    Cricket MI New York win inaugural MLC: Pollard lauds centurion Pooran; says good for West Indies cricket (WATCH) osf

    MI New York win inaugural MLC: Pollard lauds centurion Pooran; says good for West Indies cricket (WATCH)

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan blockbuster showdown rescheduled for October 14 - Report osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan blockbuster showdown rescheduled for October 14 - Report

    Cricket Stuart Broad retirement: Years after the icon 6 sixes, Yuvraj Singh pays tribute to England pacer osf

    Stuart Broad retirement: Years after the iconic 6 sixes, Yuvraj Singh pays tribute to England pacer

    Cricket Kapil Dev criticises BCCI and top Indian stars over commitment issues osf

    Kapil Dev criticises BCCI and top Indian stars over commitment issues

    Recent Stories

    Independence Day 2023: Mysore to Pondicherry-11 long weekend getaways from Bengaluru RBA EAI

    Independence Day 2023: 11 long weekend getaways from Bengaluru

    RARKPK: Kangana Ranaut hits back at Karan Johar with NEW post; Says 'These privileges make you look bad' MSW

    RARKPK: Kangana Ranaut hits back at Karan Johar with NEW post; Says 'These privileges make you look bad'

    Tata Punch Hyundai Creta 6 most awaited cars SUVs coming in August 2023 gcw

    6 most awaited cars & SUVs coming in August 2023

    Redmi 12 5G Watch 3 Active to launch on August 1 When where to watch event LIVE What can you expect gcw

    Redmi 12 5G, Watch 3 Active to launch on August 1: When, where to watch event LIVE? What can you expect?

    Nora Fatehi Vs Jacqueline: 'Thank God' actress claims Fernandez and others destroyed her reputation RBA

    Nora Fatehi Vs Jacqueline: 'Thank God' actress claims Fernandez and others destroyed her reputation

    Recent Videos

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon