    FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Morocco creates history with stunning 1-0 win over South Korea

    Morocco achieves historic FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 victory with a 1-0 win over South Korea, keeping their chances alive; Nouhaila Benzina makes history as the first player to wear a hijab at the tournament.

    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 2:36 PM IST

    Morocco made history in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 as they secured their first-ever victory with a stunning 1-0 win over South Korea. Ibtissam Jraidi's early goal proved to be the decisive moment, keeping Morocco's unlikely chances of reaching the last 16 in Australia and New Zealand alive. This victory came after a heavy 6-0 defeat to Germany in their World Cup debut. Additionally, Morocco's defender Nouhaila Benzina made history by becoming the first player to wear a hijab at the Women's World Cup 2023.

    Under the guidance of French coach Reynald Pedros, Morocco took the lead just six minutes into the match, in front of a crowd of over 13,000 fans in Adelaide. Hanane Ait El Haj's cross found Jraidi, who skillfully headed the ball into the far corner, putting Morocco in the lead.

    Despite being considered underdogs, Morocco made a strong start against the 17th-ranked Koreans. However, South Korea gradually grew into the game towards the end of the first half, yet they struggled to make a significant impact on the attacking front, much like their 2-0 opening defeat to Colombia.

    During the second half, the Korean team intensified their efforts to keep their World Cup hopes alive. In the nervy final 10 minutes, South Korea had 10 attempts at goal, but none of them were on target, thanks to Morocco's determined defense.

    As the pressure mounted, Morocco held on firmly, and their defender Nouhaila Benzina received a yellow card for a tactical foul on a Korean attacker. In an attempt to turn the tide, South Korea introduced attacker Casey Phair, a 16-year-old born in the United States and the youngest player ever to feature in a FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

    Despite the late surge from South Korea, Morocco's resolute performance secured them a gritty win. The result meant that South Korea faced the risk of an early exit from Group H, while Morocco celebrated their historic victory and kept their dream of progressing to the knockout stage alive.

