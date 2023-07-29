Real Madrid hesitant to meet €250 Million demand in Kylian Mbappe transfer saga

Reports indicate that PSG is expecting a staggering €250 million for Kylian Mbappe's potential transfer this summer, but Real Madrid appears unwilling to match that figure. This reluctance from the Spanish club could complicate the youngster's move to their ranks. PSG has left the star winger out of their pre-season tour of Asia, relegating him to train with the club's outcasts in Paris.

While the French champions hope to exert pressure on Mbappe with their demands, the player himself seems composed about the situation. Real Madrid has taken a reserved approach in pursuing their dream target this summer, seeking either the player or his current club to initiate negotiations. Reports previously hinted at optimism surrounding the transfer, suggesting that it could break the world record for the most expensive football move, surpassing Neymar Jr's €222 million transfer from Barcelona to PSG.

However, MARCA now reports that PSG has communicated their demand of €250 million to Real Madrid through the player's mother and agent, Fayza Lamari. Despite this, the Spanish club remains hesitant to meet the high asking price, leaving uncertainty surrounding Mbappe's potential move.

While PSG has lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia, Mbappe has rejected negotiations with them. As the summer transfer window progresses, it is likely that Real Madrid will extend the transfer saga to the deadline day. The pressure on PSG to sell the talented prodigy intensifies each day, especially considering that he will become a free agent next summer. By prolonging negotiations, Real Madrid hopes to gain an economic advantage and potentially force the French champions to sell at a more budget-friendly price.

During the previous Ligue 1 season, the 24-year-old forward impressed with 29 goals and five assists in 34 appearances. Additionally, he created 17 significant scoring opportunities and averaged 1.6 key passes per game.

