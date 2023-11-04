Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag addresses Marcus Rashford's nightclub controversy after derby defeat

    Manchester United's manager, Erik ten Hag, speaks out on the controversial decision by Marcus Rashford to attend a nightclub party following the team's disappointing derby defeat to Manchester City.

    Football Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag addresses Marcus Rashford's nightclub controversy after derby defeat osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 1:42 PM IST

    Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, expressed his strong disapproval of Marcus Rashford's decision to attend a nightclub party following the team's disappointing defeat to Manchester City last weekend. Rashford, a product of the club's youth system, has struggled this season, contributing only one goal as the team has experienced a collective and individual slump in form.

    Rashford's recent performances have been a far cry from his impressive tally of 30 goals for United in the previous season, and his off-field choices came under scrutiny after the 3-0 loss to City. Reports surfaced the next day that Rashford, who celebrated his 26th birthday that Tuesday, had gone to Chinawhite nightclub for a pre-arranged birthday celebration shortly after the defeat at Old Trafford.

    Manager Ten Hag confirmed his awareness of Rashford's post-derby night out, stating, "I spoke with him about it. It’s unacceptable, I told him, he apologized, and that's the end of it. As for the rest, it's an internal matter." When questioned about whether Rashford had been fined, Ten Hag reiterated that it was an "internal matter" and assured that it would not affect Rashford's availability for the upcoming critical Premier League match against Fulham on Saturday.

    Ten Hag clarified that Rashford's placement on the bench during the recent Carabao Cup loss to Newcastle was due to rotation, not punishment. Although Rashford had previously been benched for a game at Wolves due to timekeeping issues, Ten Hag dismissed the idea that the academy graduate was not meeting his expectations, saying, "Your suggestion is not correct. He is fitting in, he is very motivated to make things right."

    The manager emphasized that Rashford's qualities are best utilized near the opponent's goal and expressed his belief in Rashford's dedication and commitment to the team's success, both on and off the pitch.

    Despite the distractions, Ten Hag publicly supported Rashford and stressed his importance in the team's efforts. He acknowledged that Rashford's role is crucial, and the team needs to work collectively to create opportunities for him to showcase his talents.

    For Manchester United, it is crucial for Rashford to regain his scoring form, especially in their upcoming match against Fulham. The midweek loss to Newcastle marked their eighth defeat in 15 matches in all competitions, making it their worst start to a season since 1962-63. This challenging period has led to speculation about Ten Hag's position, but the determined Dutchman remains committed to the job and believes in the team's potential for success.

    Ten Hag expressed his conviction that United can overcome this difficult phase as long as they stick together and work as a team. He affirmed his belief in the club's structure and emphasized the importance of focusing on the present to improve their performance before the international break in November, with fixtures against Fulham and Luton and a crucial Champions League clash in Copenhagen.

    Also Read: 'Nahi hu fan': When Salman Khan confessed not being 'football' fanatic in a viral video

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2023, 1:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar applauds Shreyas Iyer's remarkable performance against Sri Lanka osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar applauds Shreyas Iyer's remarkable performance against Sri Lanka

    ODI World Cup: Hardik Pandya ruled out of tournament, Prasidh Krishna to take his spot in Team India

    ODI World Cup: Hardik Pandya ruled out of tournament, Prasidh Krishna to take his spot in Team India

    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan inch closer to fourth spot after 3rd consecutive win, semi-final hopes high avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan inch closer to fourth spot after 3rd consecutive win, semi-final hopes high

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi labels this legend as his hero, breaks toughest ODI record avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi labels this legend as his hero, breaks toughest ODI record

    Saudi Arabia eyes billion-dollar IPL stake: A game changer for Indian cricket snt

    Saudi Arabia eyes billion-dollar IPL stake: A game changer for Indian cricket?

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Eat Kochi Eat food vlogger Rahul N Kutty found dead in Kochi anr

    Kerala: Popular food vlogger Rahul N Kutty found dead in Kochi

    Cocktail to Dear Zindagi: 7 Bollywood movies to watch during breakup ATG

    Cocktail to Dear Zindagi: 7 Bollywood movies to watch during breakup

    Kendall Jenner 28th Birthday: Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner share amazing pictures of supermodel (Photos) RBA

    Kendall Jenner 28th Birthday: Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner share amazing pictures of supermodel (Photos)

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recent snaps erupt 'patch-up' rumours with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya vma

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recent snaps erupt 'patch-up' rumours with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya

    Delhi air pollution 9 key things to keep in mind before buying an air purifier gcw eai

    Delhi air pollution: 9 key things to keep in mind before buying an air purifier

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon