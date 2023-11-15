Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold to step down: Interim leadership amidst ownership changes

    In a significant development, Manchester United has officially announced the resignation of CEO Richard Arnold at the end of this year. Arnold, who assumed the role in February 2022, will be succeeded on an interim basis by Patrick Stewart.

    football Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold to step down: Interim leadership amidst ownership changes osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 15, 2023, 10:03 PM IST

    Manchester United has officially announced that CEO Richard Arnold will be stepping down from his position at the end of this year. Arnold, who took over as the day-to-day powerbroker at Old Trafford in February 2022, is set to depart after less than two years in the role. The 52-year-old's interim successor will be Patrick Stewart.

    Joel Glazer, co-owner of Manchester United, expressed gratitude to Arnold for his exceptional service over the past 16 years, extending well wishes for his future endeavors. Glazer also highlighted the fortune of having Patrick Stewart step in as an interim figure, citing his deep knowledge and experience to provide stability and continuity during the search for a new permanent CEO.

    The announcement comes amid reports of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS Sport nearing the completion of a significant 25% buy-in at Manchester United, a transaction valued at a reported £1.3 billion. As the club undergoes these changes in leadership and potential ownership restructuring, the football world awaits further developments in this dynamic period for Manchester United.

    Also Read: Chelsea faces potential points deduction after ex-owner Abramovich's 'secret payments' surfaces

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2023, 10:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs NZ WC semifinal: After dropping Williamson, Shami strikes back; netizens breathe a sigh of relief avv

    IND vs NZ WC semifinal: After dropping Williamson, Shami strikes back; netizens breathe a sigh of relief

    cricket India vs NZ WC semifinal: Disney+ Hotstar sets new streaming record with over 51 million viewers osf

    India vs NZ WC semifinal: Disney+ Hotstar sets new streaming record with over 51 million viewers

    cricket Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain after World Cup debacle; vows continued support to team's success osf

    Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain after World Cup debacle; vows continued support to team's success

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia receives Glenn Maxwell boost as explosive hitter confirmed fit for semi-final avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia receives Glenn Maxwell boost as explosive hitter confirmed fit for semi-final

    Wankhede November 15 chronicles: Tendulkar's farewell in 2013, Kohli's 50th ODI century a decade later snt

    Wankhede's November 15 chronicles: Tendulkar's farewell in 2013, Kohli's 50th ODI century a decade later

    Recent Stories

    IND vs NZ WC semifinal: After dropping Williamson, Shami strikes back; netizens breathe a sigh of relief avv

    IND vs NZ WC semifinal: After dropping Williamson, Shami strikes back; netizens breathe a sigh of relief

    cricket India vs NZ WC semifinal: Disney+ Hotstar sets new streaming record with over 51 million viewers osf

    India vs NZ WC semifinal: Disney+ Hotstar sets new streaming record with over 51 million viewers

    cricket Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain after World Cup debacle; vows continued support to team's success osf

    Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain after World Cup debacle; vows continued support to team's success

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia receives Glenn Maxwell boost as explosive hitter confirmed fit for semi-final avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia receives Glenn Maxwell boost as explosive hitter confirmed fit for semi-final

    Wankhede November 15 chronicles: Tendulkar's farewell in 2013, Kohli's 50th ODI century a decade later snt

    Wankhede's November 15 chronicles: Tendulkar's farewell in 2013, Kohli's 50th ODI century a decade later

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon