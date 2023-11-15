Chelsea faces potential points deduction after ex-owner Abramovich's 'secret payments' surfaces

Chelsea and former owner Roman Abramovich are under increased scrutiny as leaked files hint at undisclosed payments, potentially violating Financial Fair Play rules.

Chelsea and former owner Roman Abramovich may be at risk of points deduction following the exposure of alleged undisclosed payments, potentially violating Financial Fair Play rules. A collaborative investigation by the Guardian and international partners suggests that if proven, the Premier League might impose penalties on the club.

Leaked files indicate substantial payments, totaling tens of millions of pounds over a decade, funneled through offshore entities linked to Abramovich. Questions arise regarding whether these transactions were properly disclosed in the accounts submitted to football governing bodies. Reportedly, beneficiaries include Eden Hazard's agent, an associate of former manager Antonio Conte, and other Chelsea officials, with some payments associated with player acquisitions like Willian and Samuel Eto'o.

Chelsea's financial affairs are already under scrutiny for the period between 2012 and 2019. The club's new owners voluntarily reported "incomplete financial information" during Abramovich's tenure, prompting a Premier League investigation. Chelsea has previously been fined £8.6m by UEFA, and the Football Association is reportedly examining the accounts at Stamford Bridge.

Roman Abramovich, who purchased Chelsea for £140m in 2003, presided over a period of significant success for the club, including four Premier League titles, two Champions League triumphs, a Europa League victory, and various domestic trophies.

