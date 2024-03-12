Manchester City's Ederson faces one-month absence ahead of crucial Arsenal clash

In a significant blow to Manchester City's title aspirations, goalkeeper Ederson is set to miss a crucial period of action, including the decisive clash against Arsenal, due to a thigh injury.

Manchester City's formidable goalkeeper, Ederson, is bracing for a significant setback as he is expected to be sidelined for up to a month. This unfortunate development places him on the sidelines for a pivotal encounter against Arsenal, a crucial fixture in the intense race for the Premier League title. The Brazilian shot-stopper sustained a thigh injury during City's recent 1-1 draw against Liverpool, notably when he conceded a penalty.

Ederson exhibited resilience by remaining on the field for the ensuing spot-kick, converted by Alexis Mac Allister to equalize John Stones' opener. However, the injury forced him to be substituted, with Stefan Ortega stepping in. This setback comes at a critical juncture for City, who currently trail league leaders Arsenal by a solitary point, with Liverpool closely following.

The impending clash against Arsenal on March 31 at the Etihad Stadium will undoubtedly be a significant miss for Ederson, amplifying the challenges for Manchester City in their pursuit of the Premier League crown.

Moreover, Ederson's absence extends to the upcoming FA Cup quarter-final against Newcastle on Saturday, intensifying the defensive concerns for the Manchester City camp. Additionally, he is set to miss Brazil's international friendlies against England and Spain, further highlighting the scope of his injury.

Stefan Ortega, the substitute goalkeeper, expressed readiness and eagerness to step up in Ederson's absence, emphasising his preparedness for such critical moments. The injury comes at a crucial juncture in the season, amplifying the pressure on Manchester City's defensive unit as they navigate key competitions.

