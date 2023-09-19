Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Champions League 2023/24: Man City kicks off title defence in UEFA's last-ever group stage format

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 1:01 PM IST

    Manchester City embarks on their quest to defend the Champions League title as the group stage commences in what marks the final season under the current format of Europe's premier club competition. UEFA introduced significant changes for the forthcoming season, expanding the competition from 32 to 36 clubs and implementing a "Swiss system" with eight games for each team. This season, however, will follow the familiar pattern, featuring eight groups of four teams, with the top two advancing to the round of 16.

    The decision to overhaul the format was announced in 2021 amid the Super League controversy, with UEFA aiming to enhance competitive balance. The current format, in place since the 2003/04 season, is known for its simplicity, but it's seen as needing a fresh approach in an era of expanding competitions and growing financial disparities.

    Financial disparities persist, with the wealthiest clubs reaping significant rewards based on UEFA's club ranking. As a result, the gap between top clubs and others continues to widen. This season, minnows like Young Boys and Red Star Belgrade are unlikely to pose significant challenges alongside heavyweights like Manchester City.

    City, fresh from their victory over Inter Milan in June's final, are favoured to retain the trophy. With reinforcements like Harry Kane, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain remain formidable contenders. Record 14-time winners Real Madrid and a resurgent Arsenal also aim to make their mark. Meanwhile, Newcastle United returns to the Champions League after a two-decade hiatus, facing a challenging group with PSG, AC Milan, and Borussia Dortmund.

    UEFA's decision to revamp the format reflects the dynamic landscape of European football, offering fresh challenges and experiences for teams and fans alike. Newcastle kicks off their campaign against seven-time European champions Milan on Tuesday.

