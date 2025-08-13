After a trophyless season, Manchester City has spent £300 million to revamp their squad. Rodri's fitness, Guardiola's tactical shift, and new signings like Cherki are key to their title hopes.

After what can only be described as a disappointing campaign by Manchester City’s sky-high standards, Pep Guardiola is preparing to hit the reset button in emphatic style. The 2024-25 season saw the club finish a distant third in the league, lose the FA Cup final, and, for the first time since he arrived, end the year without a single trophy.

The response? An eye-watering £300 million spend over the past eight months to rejuvenate the squad. The new arrivals had a brief run-out during the Club World Cup, showing real promise. But above all, one player’s fitness might make or break City’s season — Rodri. The midfield lynchpin missed most of last term, and his absence was sorely felt. If Guardiola gets him back to peak condition, City’s title hopes will rise significantly.

Last season also laid bare a new challenge: City struggled against the increasing physicality and intensity of Premier League opposition. Guardiola has openly admitted the need to adapt, hinting at a tactical shift towards more one-vs-one dribbling to open up defences. In the post-Kevin De Bruyne era, Rayan Cherki, Phil Foden, Jérémy Doku, and Savinho will carry much of that creative burden.

Up front, Erling Haaland remains as lethal as ever, though his fitness — disrupted at times last season — is something to watch. This time, Guardiola has a strong backup: Omar Marmoush, the Egyptian forward who impressed after joining in January, adding energy, goals, and a fresh dimension in attack.

Between the sticks, there’s intrigue. Ederson has been the undisputed No 1 for years, revolutionising the goalkeeper role. But new signing James Trafford — a former City academy graduate — brings youth, skill, and distribution ability modelled on Ederson’s own style. He’s still developing, but could be City’s long-term solution.

The Manager

Pep Guardiola took last season personally. Frustrated with the team’s decline and some players’ performances, he’s determined not to let it happen again. As part of his response, he’s shaken up his backroom team — most notably bringing in Pep Lijnders, Jürgen Klopp’s former assistant at Liverpool, as his new No 2. Fresh ideas and a refreshed environment are central to Guardiola’s mission to spark a new era of success.

Off the Pitch

While Guardiola focuses on the field, the backdrop is still dominated by the ongoing Premier League charges hanging over the club. This prolonged saga drags on endlessly, leaving both fans and rivals frustrated. City maintain their innocence, calling it a witch-hunt, but the uncertainty remains a distraction.

One off-field move did earn goodwill: the club has frozen ticket prices after years of supporter criticism over rising costs.

In terms of squad build, City finally have a natural left-back in Rayan Aït-Nouri, but the marquee acquisition is undoubtedly Rayan Cherki from Lyon. Still just 21, Cherki has long been earmarked as one of football’s free-spirited talents — a dribbler, creator, and scorer who thrives on unpredictability. He can play across multiple positions behind the striker and offers the kind of maverick spark City have lacked since losing De Bruyne.

Players to Watch

Oscar Bobb – Last summer, the young Norwegian looked set for a breakout year after scoring in the Community Shield and enjoying a strong pre-season. City even let Cole Palmer leave, believing Bobb had the potential to surpass him. But a broken leg in training derailed his season, limiting him to just three substitute league appearances. Now fully fit, he faces greater competition for attacking roles but could still become a key figure if given the opportunity.

Phil Foden – By his standards, 2024-25 was underwhelming, coming a year after winning the PFA Player of the Year award. The 25-year-old admitted to “off-pitch mental” challenges affecting his performances. Still, he remains one of England’s most gifted players — technically perfect, intelligent, and decisive. Guardiola will look to him as the creative leader of this new-look City side, orchestrating attacks in a world without De Bruyne.

Outlook

City enter 2025-26 as a side in transition but with the resources, talent, and manager to mount a serious comeback. If Rodri stays fit, Foden rediscovers his best form, and new arrivals like Cherki and Aït-Nouri hit the ground running, they’ll again be one of the hardest teams to stop. The question is whether Guardiola’s tactical ‘reboot’ can return them to the dominant, untouchable force of old.