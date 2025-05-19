Image Credit : Getty

City were handed a golden ticket when Bernardo Silva was fouled inside the box. But Marmoush, surprisingly trusted with penalty duties over Erling Haaland, fluffed his lines.

Penalty Miss: A tame shot easily saved by Dean Henderson.

Poor Performance: Just 22% duel success, 7 times dispossessed.

Impact: Almost invisible in open play. Guardiola had no choice but to replace him with Claudio Echeverri later in the match.

A big opportunity wasted.