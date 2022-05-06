Luis Suarez eyeing Camp Nou return? Here's what Barcelona fans want Xavi to do

According to El Chiringuito's reporter Jose Alvarez Haya, 35-year-old Luis Suarez is 'willing to lower his salary and adapt it to the needs of Barcelona'.

Veteran striker Luis Suarez has reportedly sought a spectacular return to Barcelona and is ready to slash his salary to make a move to Camp Nou happen. The Uruguay international left the La Liga giants under turbulent circumstances but is now hoping to return to the club.

According to El Chiringuito's reporter Jose Alvarez Haya, the 35-year-old is 'willing to lower his salary and adapt it to the needs of Barcelona'.

The Atletico Madrid star's contract with the club is running down and the Los Colchoneros are reportedly not ready to renew it, leaving him available to return to the Catalan club on a free transfer.

The striker, who joined Atletico in the summer of 2020 when Barcelona's financial crisis came to light, helped the club win the La Liga title in the following year, netting 21 goals in 32 league appearances.

Also read: When Liverpool's Suarez sparked outrage by biting Chelsea's Ivanovic

Two years ago, the Uruguayan was informed he was not part of then Barca manager Ronald Koeman's plans. However, with the Dutchman no longer at Camp Nou and Xavi Hernandez in the top role, the possibility of Suarez's return is reportedly on the cars.

According to Haya at El Chiringuito, "Barca knows that Luis Suárez wants to return... and has told him to wait."

If the report is true, all eyes will be on Xavi and Barca chiefs to see if they will make way for Suarez's return to Camp Nou. The Uruguay international scored 195 goals and provided 113 assists in 283 games during his stint at the Catalan club and was a fan favourite.

But with no Lionel Messi and Neymar in the team anymore, will Suarez be an effective attack option and do Barcelona fans want to see his return? Here's what some supporters had to say on Twitter: