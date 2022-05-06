Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Luis Suarez eyeing Camp Nou return? Here's what Barcelona fans want Xavi to do

    According to El Chiringuito's reporter Jose Alvarez Haya, 35-year-old Luis Suarez is 'willing to lower his salary and adapt it to the needs of Barcelona'.

    football Luis Suarez eyeing Camp Nou return? Here's what Barcelona fans want Xavi Hernandez to do snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Barcelona, First Published May 6, 2022, 6:15 PM IST

    Veteran striker Luis Suarez has reportedly sought a spectacular return to Barcelona and is ready to slash his salary to make a move to Camp Nou happen. The Uruguay international left the La Liga giants under turbulent circumstances but is now hoping to return to the club.

    According to El Chiringuito's reporter Jose Alvarez Haya, the 35-year-old is 'willing to lower his salary and adapt it to the needs of Barcelona'.

    The Atletico Madrid star's contract with the club is running down and the Los Colchoneros are reportedly not ready to renew it, leaving him available to return to the Catalan club on a free transfer.

    The striker, who joined Atletico in the summer of 2020 when Barcelona's financial crisis came to light, helped the club win the La Liga title in the following year, netting 21 goals in 32 league appearances.

    Also read: When Liverpool's Suarez sparked outrage by biting Chelsea's Ivanovic

    Two years ago, the Uruguayan was informed he was not part of then Barca manager Ronald Koeman's plans. However, with the Dutchman no longer at Camp Nou and Xavi Hernandez in the top role, the possibility of Suarez's return is reportedly on the cars.

    According to Haya at El Chiringuito, "Barca knows that Luis Suárez wants to return... and has told him to wait."

    If the report is true, all eyes will be on Xavi and Barca chiefs to see if they will make way for Suarez's return to Camp Nou. The Uruguay international scored 195 goals and provided 113 assists in 283 games during his stint at the Catalan club and was a fan favourite. 

    But with no Lionel Messi and Neymar in the team anymore, will Suarez be an effective attack option and do Barcelona fans want to see his return? Here's what some supporters had to say on Twitter:

    Last Updated May 6, 2022, 6:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022: KKR's Pat Cummins is bowled over by this 'delicious' Mumbai delicacy snt

    IPL 2022: KKR's Pat Cummins is bowled over by this 'delicious' Mumbai delicacy

    football Gunners elated after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta signs new contract until 2025 snt

    Gunners elated after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta signs new contract until 2025

    China postpones Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 indefinitely amid COVID-19 surge-ayh

    China postpones Asian Games 2022 indefinitely amid COVID surge

    UEFA Europa Conference League, ECL 2021-22: Jose Mourinho bursts into tears as AS Roma pips Leicester City to enter final-ayh

    Conference League: Jose Mourinho bursts into tears as Roma pips Leicester to enter final

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs MI gujarat titans-mumbai indians Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs MI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Recent Stories

    Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu get married again? About her Bollywood debut? Astro prediction (Exclusive) RBA

    Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu get married again? About her Bollywood debut? Astro prediction (Exclusive)

    Edinson Cavani admits he would have left Manchester United had he known about Cristiano Ronaldo return-ayh

    Cavani admits he would have left Man United had he known about Ronaldo's return

    MVA govt should apologise to MP-MLA, Rana couple: Maha BJP's Ram Kadam - adt

    MVA govt should apologise to MP-MLA, Rana couple: Maha BJP's Ram Kadam

    Gyanvapi mosque survey begins amid tense moments

    WATCH: Gyanvapi mosque survey begins amid tense moments

    Former NCB director Wankhede moves Bombay HC against show-cause notice by caste scrutiny committee - adt

    Former NCB director Wankhede moves Bombay HC against show-cause notice by caste scrutiny committee

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stick to the processes that we have always worked on - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon