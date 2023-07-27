Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Liverpool skipper, Jordan Henderson joins Al Ettifaq; Reunites with Manager Steven Gerrard

    Jordan Henderson, the esteemed captain of Liverpool, has finalized his move to Saudi Pro League club Al Ettifaq. The transfer sees him reuniting with former Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who recently took up the managerial role at Al Ettifaq

    Jordan Henderson, the esteemed captain of Liverpool, has successfully completed his move to Al Ettifaq, a club in the Saudi Pro League. This transfer marks the reunion of Henderson with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who recently assumed the role of Al Ettifaq's new manager.

    Gerrard's brought his former teammate Henderson as one of his initial signings. Now, the deal has been finalised, bringing an end to Henderson's remarkable 12-year tenure at Anfield. The midfielder bid a heartfelt farewell to Liverpool fans, and the club reciprocated with a parting statement expressing gratitude for his immense contributions during a highly successful period.

    Henderson's journey with Liverpool began in 2011 when he joined from Sunderland. Despite initial struggles, he emerged as a key player under Brendan Rodgers during the 2013/14 season, narrowly missing out on the Premier League title. Following Gerrard's departure in 2015, Henderson was entrusted with the captain's armband, leading the team to victory in eight trophies, seven of which were won during his captaincy. Over the years, he made 492 appearances for the club and scored 33 goals.

    Also Read: Lionel Messi continues his American dream with a stunning display in Inter Miami's victory

