Lionel Messi continues his american dream with a stunning display in Inter Miami's victory

Lionel Messi's presence in the MLS has brought a wave of excitement and change for Inter Miami. On his full debut for the team, the Argentine superstar showcased his brilliance by scoring two goals and providing an assist in their match against Atlanta United on Tuesday. Inter Miami had been going through a tough phase with an 11-game winless streak in the MLS since May. However, Messi's arrival seems to have turned their fortunes around.

Despite his debut appearances being in the Leagues Cup, a competition that pits MLS teams against Liga MX outfits, Messi has already shown his potential to inspire and elevate his team's performance. In the weekend's defeat of Chivas, he made a memorable impact by scoring an injury-time free-kick. Building on that success, he was given a starting position in the midweek match, and he didn't disappoint.

In just 22 minutes of play, Messi scored two goals with his right foot, demonstrating his lethal finishing skills. His first goal came from a rebound after hitting the post, and he swiftly followed it up by confidently sliding home a cutback for the second goal. Alongside Messi's brilliance, Robert Taylor also contributed to the team's success by adding a third goal before half-time and scoring a fourth strike after being brilliantly set up by Messi in the 53rd minute.

Messi's performance left fans in awe, as he demonstrated why he is considered one of the greatest footballers of all time. With three goals and one assist in just 114 minutes of football for Inter Miami so far, it's evident that Messi is quickly making his mark in the States. As the MLS run continues and the team looks to secure more victories, Messi's presence and skills will undoubtedly be a game-changer for Inter Miami.

