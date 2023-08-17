Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Liverpool's surprise transfer pick: Meet Wataru Endo, the Japanese defender

    Liverpool Football Club is set to make a significant addition to their roster with the anticipated signing of Wataru Endo, a seasoned Japanese defensive midfielder from Stuttgart. 

    Football Liverpool's surprise pick: Unveiling Wataru Endo, the Japanese defensive midfielder
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 8:28 PM IST

    Liverpool is on the verge of securing the signing of Wataru Endo, a Japanese international, from Stuttgart. Following Fabinho's departure, Jurgen Klopp's team has been actively searching for a new defensive midfielder, a quest well-documented in the media. Although Chelsea beat them to signing Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, it seems Liverpool has now identified a potential alternative. Reportedly, Liverpool is prepared to pay a fee of €19 million for the 30-year-old midfielder. Endo has already arrived on Merseyside for a medical evaluation. To provide a comprehensive overview of the midfielder, we have compiled all the pertinent information.

    Born in the Yokohama region of Japan in 1993, Endo honed his skills at a young age, he advanced through their academy and gained valuable experience by making over 100 appearances for the first team, even as the club alternated between the top two divisions of Japanese football.

    In 2015, he transferred to Urawa Red Diamonds, a prominent Japanese club, where he played a pivotal role in winning the Asian Champions League in 2017. Notably, Endo featured as a right-back in both legs of the final, contributing to their 2-1 victory against Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

    Later, he embarked on his European journey by joining Belgian club Sint-Truiden in 2018. Subsequently, he moved to Stuttgart, initially on loan, and has been an integral part of their team ever since. His efforts were instrumental in helping Stuttgart achieve promotion to the Bundesliga in 2020.

    Also Read: Pep Guardiola takes a dig at Premier League after Manchester City bags UEFA Super Cup title (WATCH)

    Throughout the last three seasons, Endo has stood out as one of Stuttgart's key players, aiding the team in solidifying its position in the German top flight. His memorable last-minute winning goal against Koln on the final day of the 2021-22 season played a crucial role in maintaining their Bundesliga status. Despite facing a relegation play-off last term, Stuttgart narrowly avoided demotion.

    Endo earned his first cap for Japan in 2015 and was part of the national team's roster for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. While he didn't see action on the field, he has since become a vital component of Japan's defensive midfield. His standout performance at the World Cup in Qatar garnered attention, particularly during Japan's intense Round of 16 match against Croatia, which extended to penalties.

    Wataru Endo Playing Style:

    In recent times, Endo predominantly operates as a defensive midfielder for both Stuttgart and Japan. Interestingly, he initially played more often as a center-back during his early years in Japan. However, since moving to Europe five years ago, he has seamlessly transitioned into the No.6 role.

    His adaptation to the base of a diamond formation at Stuttgart has highlighted his energy and tenacity, qualities well-suited to the high-intensity playing style prevalent in the Bundesliga. These attributes are likely key reasons behind Jurgen Klopp's reported interest in him.

    Also Read: PFA Player and Young Player of the Year 2022/23 nominees revealed; complete list here

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 8:29 PM IST
