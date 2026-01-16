Liverpool manager Arne Slot confirmed he is happy to welcome Mohamed Salah back after AFCON despite a past disagreement. Slot highlighted Salah’s importance and said the forward will be available next week following his final match for Egypt.

Arne Slot said he would welcome Mohamed Salah back at Liverpool even if he had 15 attackers as the Egypt forward nears a return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Salah is set to play in Egypt's third-place play-off match against Nigeria in Morocco on Saturday.

His impending return has been a major talking point after he took aim at Liverpool in an explosive interview early last month.

Slot vs Salah Rift

Salah accused the club of throwing him "under the bus" after he was benched for three games in a row and said he had no relationship with manager Slot.

But he appeared as a substitute in a 2-0 Premier League win against Brighton on December 13, providing an assist, and Slot subsequently said the club had moved on from the furore.

Slot Happy to Welcome Salah Back

Slot, whose fourth-placed team hosts struggling Burnley on Saturday, was asked at his pre-match press conference about Salah's return.

"First of all, he needs to play another big game for Egypt on Saturday," said the Dutchman.

"And then he comes back to us, and I'm happy that he comes back. Mo has been so important for this club, for me, so I'm happy that he's back.

"Because even if I had 15 attackers, I still would have been happy if he would've come back, but that's not our current situation. So I'm happy to have him back after an important game that he still has to play."

Private conversations

Slot refused to divulge the content of his conversations with Salah, 33, who joined Liverpool in 2017.

"I think what happens between Mo and me on our phone or over here stays between the two of us," he said.

"I don't think it's necessary for me to share all the private conversations I have either on the phone or here with any of my players."

Salah scored 29 league goals to win the Premier League Golden Boot last season as Liverpool romped to a 20th English league title, but has managed just four goals during the current campaign.

Slot was asked when he expected Salah to be available to play.

"Next week," he said. "We're in talks with him, what is expected of him over there and what we expect over here.

"But first of all, he needs to have an important game on Saturday, and next week he will be back with us."

Liverpool's Ship Steadied After Early Setbacks

Liverpool take on Roberto de Zerbi's Marseille in the Champions League on Wednesday before travelling to Bournemouth next weekend.

The Premier League champions' title defence collapsed with a run of six defeats in seven league matches starting in late September.

But Slot has steadied the ship and the club are now unbeaten in 11 games in all competitions.

"I can see the players growing, they get more and more belief again, and they're getting better, fitter, as I've mentioned many times," he said.

"So we are just waiting for a moment where we are, because we're doing well, but where we can kickstart our season even more than we've done in the recent 11 games."