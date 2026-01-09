Arsenal had the perfect chance to seize control of the Premier League title race after Manchester City and Aston Villa both dropped points earlier in the week. A victory would have stretched their lead to eight points, but instead they settled for a goalless draw that felt more like a missed opportunity than a decent point.

The second half was particularly disappointing, with Arsenal offering little attacking threat and allowing Liverpool to dominate possession. Gabriel had a golden chance in stoppage time with a header from a corner, but he failed to convert, leaving the Gunners frustrated.