    Lionel Messi takes a dig at PSG: Paris move was neither desired nor planned

    As Inter Miami gears up for the Leagues Cup 2023 final against Nashville SC, Lionel Messi took the opportunity to reflect on his football journey, delivering a subtle critique of his time at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

    Lionel Messi takes a dig at PSG: Paris move was neither desired nor planned
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 1:23 PM IST

    In the lead-up to Inter Miami's anticipated Leagues Cup 2023 final against Nashville SC, Lionel Messi couldn't resist making a pointed remark about his time at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Addressing the media ahead of the forthcoming contest, the Argentine football star offered his thoughts on his experiences with both clubs.

    In response to a question highlighting the disparity between his entry into Inter Miami and his tenure at PSG, the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion expressed his contrasting sentiments. Messi emphasized that his decision to join the South Florida-based team was driven by personal desire, a sentiment not shared during his time with PSG.
    “I’m very happy because it was my choice to come to Inter Miami, unlike Paris, it was a quick decision,” Messi told reporters. “Coming to PSG was neither wanted nor planned. I never wanted to leave Barcelona. It was overnight, It was difficult, but fortunately, it is very different from what is happening to me today in Miami.”

    These statements from the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner may not come as a surprise. His transfer to Paris had been perceived as a transactional move mutually beneficial for all parties involved. PSG stood to gain economic advantages from Messi's presence, while the player himself utilised his time with the Ligue 1 giants as part of his preparations for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

    Having offered these candid insights, it raises curiosity as to whether Messi envisions a return to the Parc des Princes following his eventual retirement from the sport. As his journey continues, the football world awaits how his legacy and choices will evolve.

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2023, 1:23 PM IST
