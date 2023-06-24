Lionel Messi offers Kylian Mbappe advice on Real Madrid move

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 24, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

    In the ongoing discussion surrounding Kylian Mbappe's potential transfer to Real Madrid, Lionel Messi has expressed his opinion on the matter. Mbappe has made it clear that he will not activate a contract extension clause with Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

    Messi, who formed a lethal partnership with Mbappe during their time together at PSG before his move to Inter Miami, has advised Mbappe on his potential move to Real Madrid. 

    According to reports, Messi said, "I told him that I would prefer him to go to Barca, but if you want to go to Madrid, do it. You deserve to be part of a truly winning project."

    “I told him, I prefer you to go to Barca, but if you want to go to Madrid, do it, you deserve a real winning project”

    Real Madrid, long-time admirers of Mbappe, are closely monitoring the situation, but they are prepared to wait until 2024 to make a free transfer offer.

    While Mbappe is currently under contract at PSG until 2024, he has not shown interest in the option to extend the contract for an additional year. Mbappe plans to remain in Paris for the 2023/24 season but has hinted that his decision of moving could change depending on the situation at the club.

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2023, 12:27 PM IST
