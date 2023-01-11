Messi, Mbappe, Haaland or Lewandowski: Who has the most goals in the first two years of the 2020s?

From legendary forward Lionel Messi and PSG star Kylian Mbappe to Man City sensation Erling Haaland and Polish icon Robert Lewandowski, here's a look at who tops the charts of the most goals scored in the first two years of the decade.

The 2020 decade in the world of football has already witnessed several controversies and landmark moments.

In the first two years of the decade, enthusiasts endured legendary forward Lionel Messi's shock departure from Barcelona to move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Kylian Mbappe's highly-anticipated transfer to Real Madrid, which was eventually turned down, grabbed the headlines last summer.

Robert Lewandowski's move from Bayern Munich to Barcelona, Erling Haaland's entry into Premier League with Manchester City, and Cristiano Ronaldo's comeback to Manchester United and departure in just over a year remained some of the most discussed topics in the world of football.

Of course, Argentina and Lionel Messi's glorious FIFA World Cup 2022 victory at Qatar last month remains icing on the cake. However, who among these stars has scored the maximum number of goals for club and country in the first two years of the 2020s?

As per research by IFFHS, Barcelona striker Lewandowski is the forward that has scored the most goals in the first two years of the decade. The Polish sensation has 111 in total, pipping PSG and France star Kylian Mbappe (107) and Manchester City's Erling Haaland (95).

After a lacklustre first season with PSG, Messi's total sits at 78, over the same period, while Karim Benzema (80) and Harry Kane (79) fill out the top five.

Among the 111 goals Lewandowski scored, 69 came in 2021 and 42 in 2022, with 18 of those goals going to Barcelona. The Polish icon scored 15 goals for his country. He has scored 13 of Barcelona's 35 goals in La Liga thus far and is currently leading the Pichichi award race.

Lewandowski's goals have frequently made the difference for the Blaugrana, giving their otherwise unpredictable approach a cutting edge.

Shockingly, with 63 goals legendary Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo is at no. 14 in the list. The 37-year-old icon recently signed for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr after mutually terminating his contract with Manchester United in November.

Here's a look at the top 20 players who have scored the most goals since the turn of the 2020 decade:

Robert Lewandowski - 111 goals

Kylian Mbappe - 107 goals

Erling Haaland - 95 goals

Karim Benzema - 80 goals

Harry Kane - 79 goals

Lionel Messi - 78 goals

Gabriel Barbosa - 73 goals

Mohamed Abdel Rahman - 71 goals

Mehdi Taremi - 70 goals

Bérgson- 69 goals

Michael Olunga - 68 goals

Mohamed Salah - 67 goals

Tiago Azulão - 66 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo - 63 goals

Dušan Vlahović - 62 goals

Julián Álvarez - 60 goals

Ricardo Gomes - 59 goals

Wissam Ben Yedder - 59 goals

Paul Onuachu - 59 goals

Ali Mabkhout - 57 goals

