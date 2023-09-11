Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Kissing scandal' embroiled Luis Rubiales reveals why he stepped down as Spanish FA president - WATCH

    In an interview with Piers Morgan, Luis Rubiales reveals why he decided to step down as Head of the Spanish Football Federation, days after controversy sparked after he kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain’s victory in the Women’s World Cup 2023 final.

    Kissing scandal embroiled Luis Rubiales reveals why he stepped down as Spanish FA president - WATCH
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 11, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

    Luis Rubiales has announced his resignation as the president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) following a controversial incident in which he kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain's Women's World Cup 2023 victory. The RFEF had requested his resignation, and Hermoso had reported that the kiss was non-consensual, leading to a complaint filed with the national prosecutor's office.

    Also read: Spain's RFEF apologises for Luis Rubiales' scandal; appoints Montse Tome as coach Jorge Vila's replacement

    FIFA has taken provisional measures, suspending Rubiales for 90 days and initiating disciplinary proceedings against him. In response, Rubiales has confirmed his intention to step down from his position.

    During an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, Rubiales expressed his love for his daughters and the importance of their well-being in his decision. He stated, "My resignation? Yes, I'm going to, I cannot continue my work. My father, my daughters, I spoke with them, they know it’s not a question about me." He emphasized that his resignation was a matter of preserving his dignity and considering the impact on others.

    The Spanish women's national team had declared they would not represent their country until Rubiales was removed from office.

    Rubiales consistently maintained that the kiss was mutual and consensual but acknowledged that he had made "some obvious mistakes" in handling the situation.

    Also read: FIFA President breaks silence on the controversial World Cup Final Kiss involving Luis Rubiales

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
