Kevin De Bruyne is nearing a three-year deal with Napoli after leaving Manchester City. The move is driven by personal and footballing reasons, despite a significant pay cut. De Bruyne aims to prove himself at the highest level in a new environment.

Kevin De Bruyne is on the verge of securing a move to Napoli, bringing an end to his illustrious Manchester City career. The Belgian midfielder's contract expires on June 30, and he's been contemplating offers from various clubs, including Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire.

However, Napoli have emerged as the frontrunners, with reports in Italy suggesting De Bruyne is nearing agreement on a three-year deal. The contract would pay €6 million per year for the first two seasons, decreasing to €5 million in the third, accompanied by a €10 million signing-on bonus.

This represents a significant reduction from his Manchester City wages, where he earned approximately £400,000 per week. Nevertheless, sources close to the player indicate that De Bruyne's decision is driven by footballing and personal reasons rather than financial gain.

De Bruyne is eager to prove he can still perform at the highest level in European football. Additionally, lifestyle considerations have influenced his decision, given his recent wedding in Sorrento, near Naples.

Although De Bruyne admitted earlier this month that leaving City was not entirely his choice, he now seems focused on the next chapter. He received an emotional farewell from supporters after his final home appearance in City's 3-1 win over Bournemouth.

De Bruyne is set to play his final match for the club on Sunday, when City visit Fulham in their last game of the season. A point would guarantee Champions League football for next season, a goal the veteran playmaker has stressed as vital.

An official announcement of the Napoli deal is expected in the days following the Premier League finale. With only final details remaining, De Bruyne's move to Napoli is poised to signal an ambitious new era at the club, particularly with Antonio Conte expected to take charge. Napoli has secured the Serie A title for the 2024/25 season, their second in three years.