5 Transfer Targets on Manchester City's Summer Radar as Pep Plots Major Squad Refresh
Manchester City are targeting five signings this summer, including midfielders, full-backs, and more with players already being tracked. Here’s the full list and what each one could bring to the Etihad.
Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)
Morgan Gibbs-White is another name under consideration. The Nottingham Forest star has shown flashes of elite playmaking and versatility across midfield roles. City value his Premier League experience and ability to slot in as a hybrid midfielder, capable of dictating play or operating closer to the front three.
Dani Olmo (Barcelona)
With the club reportedly backing off from the high cost of a Florian Wirtz deal, Barcelona’s Dani Olmo has emerged as a potential alternative. The Spanish international has versatility, quick feet, and tactical intelligence to contribute across the midfield line, though talks are still at an exploratory stage.
Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan)
City are monitoring AC Milan’s Tijjani Reijnders to strengthen the midfield. The Dutchman has impressed in Serie A with his control, work rate, and ability to operate in both attacking and holding roles. He’s seen as a strong contender to take up one of the two midfield spots City aim to reinforce this summer.
Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus)
Juventus’ Andrea Cambiaso has caught City’s eye as a possible solution for the right-back role. The Italian can play on either flank and is known for his tactical discipline, intelligent positioning, and clean distribution. With Kyle Walker ageing, Cambiaso could be a long-term piece in Pep’s defensive puzzle.
Tino Livramento (Newcastle United)
Tino Livramento is another full-back target being watched closely. The former Southampton and current Newcastle player has returned strongly from injury and offers a balance of physicality and technical ability. Livramento ticks the homegrown box and could provide depth and long-term cover in City’s backline.