Julian Nagelsmann appointed as Germany's new head coach for home Euro 2024

Julian Nagelsmann has been officially appointed as the new head coach of the German national football team, taking the reins from Hansi Flick, who was relieved of his duties earlier this month following a disappointing run of just four wins in 17 matches, including a group stage exit at the 2022 World Cup. Nagelsmann's appointment comes with the exciting prospect of leading Germany into the European Championships, which will be held on home soil next summer.

Nagelsmann, the former Bayern Munich boss, had been without a coaching role since his departure from Bayern in March. Initially, he was placed on gardening leave, which meant his contract with Bayern was still active until 2026, potentially leading to a transfer fee if he were to join another club. However, both parties mutually terminated the contract, clearing the way for the German Football Federation (DFB) to secure Nagelsmann's services without any transfer fee implications.

Nagelsmann, known for his successful tenures at Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig, notably clinched the Bundesliga title with Bayern in 2022. His first official match as Germany's head coach will be a friendly against the USA scheduled for October 14. This appointment marks an exciting new chapter in Nagelsmann's coaching career as he prepares to guide the national team through the upcoming challenges and opportunities in international football.

