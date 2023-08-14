Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jude Bellingham hopes to 'keep going'; will Englishman fire Real Madrid to another LaLiga title?

    The spotlight was on Jude Bellingham, the rising England midfielder whose electrifying debut resonated as a testament to both his talent and the club's future.

    Football
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 9:13 PM IST

    A sense of new beginnings enveloped the scene on Saturday evening in Bilbao, as Carlo Ancelotti unveiled his inaugural starting eleven for Real Madrid's 2023-24 campaign. San Mamés, a historically challenging venue, played host to Madrid's kickoff match in La Liga. Returning to Bilbao, Rodrygo initiated the scoring for Real Madrid in the 28th minute on Saturday night. Merely eight minutes later, Bellingham extended the away team's lead with a well-executed shot that eluded an outstretched Unai Simon. Celebrating before the Athletic fans, who voiced their sentiments, Bellingham maintained his composure as he revelled in the moment. His debut goal as a midfielder for England positioned him behind Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo in the offensive line.

    The seasoned pair of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric started the match on the bench against Ernesto Valverde's squad. This marked the inception of a fresh era, spearheaded by Jude Bellingham. Bellingham's tenure at Madrid had begun spectacularly, as evidenced by his splendid goal against Manchester United during the club's summer tour.

    However, Bellingham showcased a broader skill set beyond the typical No. 10 role that evening. Under the illumination of San Mamés, he traversed the entire pitch alongside a midfield trio composed of Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga, and Fede Valverde. Tchouaméni commanded the base, while Camavinga shifted to the left when wing-back Fran García surged forward. Valverde, ever vital, particularly in the absence of Kroos and Modric, injected pace and power into the right half-space.

    The atmosphere during an away match against Athletic is fervent, especially so when Real Madrid is the visiting team. Despite this, Bellingham rose to the occasion and unveiled his multi-faceted skills and adaptability to Madridistas. His exceptional work rate was evident through a couple of sliding tackles in Madrid's half, which resulted in Los Blancos regaining possession thanks to the English player's relentless effort.

    Also Read: Neymar sets course for Saudi Arabia: Al-Hilal and PSG finalise transfer agreement for Brazilian star

    Post-match, Ancelotti labeled Bellingham as a player of "great character" during his press conference. Both on and off the field, Bellingham is already displaying this character, poised to become a pivotal element of Real Madrid's lineup in the 2023-24 season.

    The headline of Sunday's AS boldly proclaimed: "Bellingham Takes Charge." With the commencement of La Liga, Bellingham's presence is now firmly established.

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2023, 9:20 PM IST
