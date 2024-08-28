Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Juan Izquierdo no more: Video of Uruguayan footballer collapsing on pitch that led to tragedy surfaces (WATCH)

    The football world is in mourning following the tragic death of Uruguayan defender Juan Izquierdo, who passed away after suffering an irregular heartbeat during a Copa Libertadores match last week. The 27-year-old, who played for Club Nacional de Football, collapsed on the pitch during the second leg of the round of 16 tie against Sao Paulo at Brazil’s Morumbi Stadium on August 22. Despite receiving immediate medical attention and being hospitalized, Izquierdo could not be saved, and his untimely death has sent shockwaves through the football community.

    A video capturing the moment Izquierdo collapsed has gone viral, bringing the heartbreaking incident to the forefront of global attention. In the footage, Izquierdo is seen falling to the ground without any contact from another player, just minutes before the end of the match. Players from both teams immediately signaled for medical help, visibly distressed by the sudden and unexpected turn of events.

    Izquierdo had replaced veteran defender Sebastian Coates at half-time, aiming to make a significant impact for his team. However, in the 84th minute, the young defender suddenly collapsed, leaving both players and fans in stunned silence. The video shows medics rushing to the pitch, providing emergency treatment before he was stretchered off to the applause of concerned spectators.

    Izquierdo was quickly transported to Hospital Albert Einstein, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit. According to a statement from the hospital, Izquierdo experienced “cardiorespiratory arrest associated with his cardiac arrhythmia.” On Monday, doctors reported that he was experiencing increased intracranial pressure and had been placed on a ventilator. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, Izquierdo remained in a critical state until his passing was announced late on Tuesday.

    The footballer’s death has cast a pall over the sport in South America, with leagues in Uruguay postponing matches over the weekend in solidarity and concern for his condition. Sao Paulo players also paid tribute to Izquierdo by wearing shirts in his honor before their 2-1 victory against Vitoria in the Brazilian league on Sunday.

    Club Nacional de Football confirmed Izquierdo’s passing with a heartfelt statement on X (formerly Twitter): “It is with deepest pain and shock in our hearts that Club Nacional de Football announces the passing of our beloved player Juan Izquierdo. We express our sincere condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and loved ones. All of Nacional is mourning his irreparable loss. RIP. Juan, you will be with us forever.”

    "We live days of prayers, unity and hope, and today we are deeply saddened by the news of the death of Juan Izquierdo, an athlete from @Nacional. Our condolences to the family, friends, colleagues, Nacional fans and all the Uruguayan people at this time of grief. A sad day for football. Rest in peace, Juan," wrote Sao Paulo FC on X.

    Alejandro Dominguez, the president of South American football’s governing body, extended his condolences as well, stating, “South American football is in mourning.” Sao Paulo, the club that hosted the fateful match, also expressed their grief, calling it a “sad day for football.”

    Juan Izquierdo’s football journey began in 2018 with local club Cerro. After a brief stint with Penarol, he moved to Montevideo Wanderers, where he began to establish himself as a promising defender. In 2022, he signed with Nacional, only to be transferred to Liverpool FC in Uruguay, where he played a crucial role in securing the club’s first league title in over a century in 2023. This year, he returned to Nacional, competing for a starting position and playing 23 matches, during which he scored one goal.

    Izquierdo’s tragic death has left an indelible mark on the football community. Fans, players, and clubs across South America have united in mourning the loss of a talented and beloved player whose life was cut tragically short. The viral video of his collapse serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the unexpected turns it can take.

