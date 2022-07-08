Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jack Wilshere retires: Fans thank former Arsenal and England star for the memories

    Former Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere has called time on his professional career; Wilshere has released a lengthy post on social media with the caption: "I've lived my dream. Thank you all."

    Jack Wilshere retires: Fans thank former Arsenal and England star for the memories
    London, First Published Jul 8, 2022, 6:28 PM IST

    Former Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere announced his retirement from professional football on Friday, a day after he said he was 'considering his next step' in his career five months after leaving Danish club AGF.

    "Today I am announcing my retirement from playing professional football,' he wrote. 'It has been an unbelievable journey filled with so many incredible moments and I feel privileged to have experienced all that I did during my career," 30-year-old Wilshere said in his retirement announcement on Twitter.

    "From being the little boy kicking a ball around in the garden to captaining my beloved Arsenal and playing for my country at a World Cup. I have lived my dream," he added.

    "In truth it has been difficult to accept that my career has been slipping away in recent times due to reasons outside of my control whilst feeling that I have still had so much to give," the former Arsenal star stated.

    Also read: Alcohol consumption rules at Qatar World Cup 2022: What we know so far

    "Having played at the very highest level I have always held such huge ambitions within the game and if I am truthful I did not envisage being in this position at times. However, having had time to reflect and talk with those closest with me I know that now is the right time and despite the difficult moments I look back on my career with great pride at what I have achieved," Wilshere concluded.

    After graduating from the club's academy in 2008 at 16 and 256 days old, Wilshere made his league debut for the Gunners.

    The midfielder, who suffered from numerous injuries, won the FA Cup twice in back-to-back seasons with Arsenal in 2014 and 2015 before moving on to Bournemouth and then West Ham.

    In January 2021, Wilshere signed a brief contract to return to the Cherries, and he also spent time with Danish Superliga team AGF. In addition to being a member of the 2014 World Cup roster, he earned 34 caps since making his debut for England's senior team in 2010.

    Here's a look at how fans reacted to Wilshere's announcement:

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2022, 6:28 PM IST
