    Italian Serie A: Fiorentina gets its new No.9 after signing Dusan Vlahovic's replacement Arthur Cabral

    This move comes a day after Italian giants Juventus signed Dusan Vlahovic in a 70 million euro transfer from Fiorentina.

    Italy, First Published Jan 29, 2022, 5:15 PM IST
    It's official. Brazilian striker Arthur Cabral has left FC Basel in Switzerland and joined Fiorentina on Saturday on a permanent deal for 14.5 million euros plus add-ons. The 23-year-old will be Dusan Vlahovic's replacement at the Italian club, even as negotiations to sign Agustin Alvarez from Penarol for June continues. Confirming the news on Twitter, Fiorentina posted Cabral's photo in a post that read: Confirming our new number 9.

    The Brazilian youngster kick-started his career with Ceara in Brazil before moving to Palmeiras in 2019. However, under Luiz Felipe Scolari, Cabral could not get a game there, so a loan move to FC Basel in the summer of 2019 followed. The 23-year-old striker took the Swiss League by storm, netting 14 goals in 26 games in his first season. A permanent move followed, for a Swiss League record signing fee of 6 million euros. In the last season, Cabral scored 22 goals in 45 appearances, and this year the Brazilian has already netted 27 times in 31 matches.

    This move comes a day after Italian giants Juventus signed Dusan Vlahovic in a 70 million euro transfer from Fiorentina. The Turin club has given the Serbian striker the No. 7 shirt vacated by Cristiano Ronaldo. "Today is a special day for me and one of the most special and happy birthdays I've ever experienced so far," Vlahovic, who turned 22 on Friday, said.

    The Serie A giants presented Vlahovic with a cake and candle in Allianz Stadium's changing room. In a tweet confirming the move, Juventus included the #DV7 - a take on Ronaldo's CR7. The club added that the Serbian star signed a deal through June 2026 and that the transfer fee also could include up to 10 million euros in bonuses.

    Vlahovic has netted 20 goals in 24 appearances in all Fiorentina competitions this season, and is joint top of the Serie A goal-scoring charts, along with Lazio's Ciro Immobile. Juventus, currently in fifth place, has struggled to replace Cristiano Ronaldo since his move to Manchester United in August 2021. The Bianconeri have scored only 34 goals this season -- fewer than any of the top 10 teams in the Italian league, apart from Torino. Juventus will now hope the Serbia international could change the face of the team, having just matched Ronaldo's feat of netting 33 league goals in a calendar year.

