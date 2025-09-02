The Supreme Court directed AIFF to ensure the timely start of the 2025-26 football season, including ISL and Super Cup, through a transparent bidding process for a commercial partner.

New Delhi [India]: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to take all necessary measures for the timely commencement of the football calendar for the 2025-26 season with respect to the Super Cup and other competitions under its control. A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi also directed the AIFF to issue tenders inviting bids for "open, competitive and transparent process for selection of its commercial partner to conduct the Indian Super League (ISL). The top court has appointed former Supreme Court judge, Justice L. Nageswara Rao, to oversee the process of identifying a competent commercial partner for the AIFF. The ruling came on a hearing in which the Court appointed lawyers for the AIFF and its commercial partner FSDL informed the bench that they have come up with a consensual resolution for the conduct of the Indian football season 2025-26. The meeting was held in compliance of the top-courts' August 28 order in which it had directed both AIFF and FSDL to discuss and come up with a workable arrangement for the smooth functioning of football leagues.



After coming with a resolution in the said meeting, the parties submitted their proposal for conducting the Indian football season 2025-26. After considering the said proposal, the top court was of the view that the proposal takes into account the current situation and provisions for a plan of action. "Both parties respectfully submit that this collaborative framework represents a significant step forward in the evolution of Indian football as it ensures that no disruption is caused to the footballing ecosystem, that all stakeholders are given clarity, and that the governance of the sport proceeds in conformity with national and international norms. It is further submitted that the consensual nature of this proposal is itself demonstrative of the shared commitment of AIFF and FSDL to act in unison and in good faith, in the larger public interest and for the promotion of the beautiful game in India", the top-court noted in it's order.



The Court also noted submissions of senior counsels Ranjit Kumar (for AIFF) and Neeraj Kishan Kaul (for FSDL) who assured the court that their clients would make all efforts to ensure the timely start of the football calendar and maintain competitive continuity. "We have no hesitation in recording that their collaborative effort is a significant step in the evolution of Indian football. This shared commitment will go a long way in institutionalising domestic, national and international events", the Court added.