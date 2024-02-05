Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC's manager Petr Kratky analyses defeat; A game of mistakes and opportunities

    Explore the insights from Mumbai City FC's head coach, Petr Kratky, as he reflects on their recent defeat against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 5, 2024, 1:11 PM IST

    Mumbai City FC's head coach, Petr Kratky, expressed his disappointment following their loss to Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). Despite a strong start with a two-goal lead, Mumbai City FC faced a remarkable turnaround from Jamshedpur FC in the second half, leading to their defeat.

    Kratky acknowledged the game's two distinct halves, emphasising their dominance and effective gameplay in the first half. However, he pointed out that the initial 15 minutes of the second half did not align with their plan, resulting in the loss of crucial points.

    While accepting that goals often arise from mistakes, Kratky emphasised the need to analyse and rectify these errors during training to prevent recurrence. Despite the defeat, he highlighted the positives from the match and urged his players to learn from their performance after securing a 2-0 lead.

    The Mumbai City FC coach underlined his commitment to consistent preparation, following established processes, thorough analysis, and understanding areas for improvement. Despite the setback, Kratky maintained a positive outlook, emphasising that defeats provide opportunities for growth and learning.

    In evaluating the match, Kratky asserted that Mumbai City FC was the superior team on the pitch. However, he acknowledged the consequences of offering opportunities to the opponents, resulting in the loss despite their overall performance.

    In summary, Kratky characterised the game as a blend of mistakes and opportunities, emphasising the need to learn from the defeat and continue improving moving forward.

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2024, 1:35 PM IST
