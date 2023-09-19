Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2023 Fantasy: Game format, features, points system, prizes worth Rs 12 lakh and more

    This article introduces 'ISL Fantasy,' a new fantasy football game launched by the Indian Super League ahead of its 10th season, offering fans the chance to win prizes and deepen their connection with the league.

    football ISL 2023 Fantasy: Game format, features, points system, prizes worth Rs 12 lakh and more snt
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 2:50 PM IST

    The Indian Super League (ISL) is gearing up to launch an exciting Fantasy Game called 'ISL Fantasy,' just in time for the landmark 10th season of the competition, which begins on September 21 with the opening fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. ISL Fantasy promises to deepen fans' connections with their favorite ISL clubs like never before and offers an opportunity to compete for prizes worth INR 12 lakh.

    This classic fantasy format game automatically enrolls players into the overall league and a club league based on their preference. Players have the option to create and join private leagues, inviting friends and fellow football enthusiasts to participate and compete for bragging rights. Exciting features like Bench Boost, Triple Captain, and Free Hit will add more thrill to the game, along with the standard task of assembling a 15-player Dream Team on a fixed budget. Points will be awarded based on the players' on-field performances throughout the ISL season, spanning 22 match-weeks and the playoffs.

    The ISL Fantasy game will announce 100 winners based on the points they accumulate and their rank standings during the season. The grand prize at the end of the league stage will be a Sony PlayStation®5 gaming console, EA Sports FC 24, signed merchandise from the player's favorite club, and a Gift Card worth INR 20,000.

    ISL fans now have a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the action, create their dream squad, and compete against others to climb the leaderboard. It's a chance to rewrite footballing history and seize the moment!

    An Indian Super League spokesperson expressed excitement about the launch of 'ISL Fantasy,' which aims to engage fans throughout the 10th season. They noted that fantasy sports have become a global craze among football fans and shared their enthusiasm for providing ISL fans with a platform that unites fans across the country while offering an engaging and exciting experience.

    With the 10th season of the Indian Super League featuring 12 competing clubs in 11 cities, fans can kick off their season early by signing up on the ISL Fantasy website and selecting their dream ISL team.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 2:50 PM IST
