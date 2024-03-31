ISL 2023-24: Vukomanovic satisfied with Kerala Blasters FC's draw against Jamshedpur FC; WATCH highlights

Jamshedpur FC struck back through an equaliser by Javi Siverio to settle for a 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Saturday.

Following a riveting encounter in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Saturday, Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic expressed contentment with his team's performance as they battled Jamshedpur FC to a 1-1 draw.

In a match characterized by relentless action and exchanges, both teams settled for a share of the points at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. The scoring action unfolded predominantly in the first half, with Dimitrios Diamanatakos finding the net for the Blasters, countered by Javier Siverio's equalizer for Jamshedpur FC.

Although a victory would have guaranteed Kerala Blasters FC a coveted spot in the playoffs, they must now redirect their focus towards their upcoming fixtures to achieve this objective.

The draw marked a significant milestone for Kerala Blasters FC, marking their first point earned away from home in the current year after enduring three consecutive defeats on the road. Currently positioned fifth on the league table, the Blasters maintain an eight-point lead over Bengaluru FC, occupying the sixth spot.

Coach Vukomanovic expressed his satisfaction with the result against Jamshedpur, acknowledging the team's perseverance despite previous struggles.

“On one side, I am satisfied, because it is a positive result. In the previous period, we had a couple of bad results. We lost a couple of games and we were since a long time ago at that kept us on the edge of qualifying for the playoffs. Again, not using excuses about players we are missing and many things that are going against us. I should be happy and everyone should be happy,” he said in the post-match press conference.

He added, "First game after the break, to play at a high level, it would be difficult till the end because we had the competition cut with the national team break. The players did their best today. They ran their socks off. For both teams as a coach, I must say congratulations. Of course (I have) mixed feelings. We had chances. We could have won the game. On the other hand, the opponent had chances as well, so we could have lost."

The match remained on a knife's edge until the last moment, with both teams demonstrating unwavering determination. In the dying minutes, chances to clinch victory emerged for each side, only to be thwarted by crucial saves from the goalkeepers, resulting in a deadlock at the final whistle. Vukomanovic confessed to experiencing nervousness as the tension mounted, but ultimately found contentment in the thrilling display witnessed by the spectators.

“As a coach, it doesn’t make you happy - the bad decision making. Especially in the last 10 minutes, there were situations where we absolutely had to do better. Then we were making these kinds of unbelievable mistakes where we were allowing the opponents to create chances from nothing. Actually, we could have had the game under control and score a goal. As a coach, it was not nice to stay on the side and watch all that because it makes you nervous. On the other hand for the fans, it was interesting because they can see chances,” he expressed.