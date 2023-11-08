Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ISL 2023-24: Thangboi Singto reflects on Hyderabad FC's missed opportunity in 1-1 draw against Punjab FC

    Thangboi Singto, head coach of Hyderabad FC, shares his thoughts on the team's performance as they settled for a 1-1 draw against Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).Thangboi Singto, head coach of Hyderabad FC, shares his thoughts on the team's performance as they settled for a 1-1 draw against Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).

    Football ISL 2023-24: Thangboi Singto reflects on Hyderabad FC's missed opportunity in 1-1 draw against Punjab FC osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 8, 2023, 3:23 PM IST

    Hyderabad FC's head coach, Thangboi Singto, expressed his disappointment after his team secured a 1-1 draw against Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) match held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. Both sides were seeking their first win of the season and had multiple opportunities to score, but finding the back of the net proved challenging. The game saw an exciting turn as Juan Mera scored the opening goal for Punjab FC. They appeared on the cusp of their first win of the season, but a last-minute header by substitute Jonathan Moya saved a point for Hyderabad FC, marking their third consecutive 1-1 draw this season.

    Singto made three changes to the starting lineup for this match, but fatigue was a factor in his team's performance due to a previous game just two days earlier. Singto admitted that it was a day where they could have secured all three points despite the draw. Hyderabad FC exhibited statistical dominance in terms of possession and pressure but struggled with finishing, having scored only four goals in six games this season, sharing the lowest goal tally with Jamshedpur FC.

    Singto recognised the need for improved conversion of chances and emphasised the importance of working on finishing in the attacking areas of the pitch. He stressed the need for more creativity, finesse, and clinical finishing to capitalize on the opportunities they create.

    Also Read: Olivier Giroud sparks AC Milan's Champions League comeback with a win over PSG

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2023, 3:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Decoding Glenn Maxwell's power hitting: How still base, arm swings and golf influence helped (WATCH) snt

    Decoding Glenn Maxwell's power hitting: How still base, arm swings and golf influence helped (WATCH)

    cricket Shubman Gill claims No.1 ODI batsmen rank, Ending Babar Azam's reign osf

    Shubman Gill claims No.1 ODI batsmen rank, Ending Babar Azam's reign

    football Olivier Giroud sparks AC Milan's Champions League comeback with a win over PSG osf

    Olivier Giroud sparks AC Milan's Champions League comeback with a win over PSG

    Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar - Cricket fraternity lauds Glenn Maxwell's heroics against Afghanistan snt

    Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar - Cricket fraternity lauds Glenn Maxwell's heroics against Afghanistan

    Afghanistan vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell 'proud' of dazzling double ton; internet dubs him as 'superhuman' snt

    Afghanistan vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell 'proud' of dazzling double ton; internet dubs him as 'superhuman'

    Recent Stories

    Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake video: Actress Sonnalli Seygall recounts personal experience with morphed images ATG

    Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake video: Actress Sonnalli Seygall recounts personal experience with morphed images

    Diwali 2023: 5 reasons why gold is purchased on first day RKK

    Diwali 2023: 5 reasons why gold is purchased on first day

    Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake: Govt cracks the whip on social media platforms

    Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake: Govt cracks the whip on social media platforms

    Karnataka: Did KEA scandal Kingpin alter identity to evade police? vkp

    Karnataka: Did KEA scandal Kingpin alter identity to evade police?

    How low will you fall PM Modi slams CM Nitish Kumar for controversial population control remarks AJR

    'How low will you fall': PM Modi slams CM Nitish Kumar for controversial population control remarks

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon