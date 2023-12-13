ISL 2023-24: Renedy Singh urges Bengaluru FC to showcase passion and character against Chennaiyin FC

In a pre-match discussion, Bengaluru FC's interim head coach, Renedy Singh, emphasizes the importance of player passion and character as they gear up for a crucial Indian Super League (ISL) encounter against Chennaiyin FC.

Bengaluru FC's interim head coach, Renedy Singh, shared his thoughts ahead of their upcoming away game against Chennaiyin FC, emphasising the need for his players to exhibit passion and character on the field. Following a significant 4-0 defeat against Mumbai City FC at home, Singh urged his team to bounce back with a positive result in the Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Despite the challenges of introducing new tactics in a short time frame, Singh expressed confidence in his players' preparation and their ability to demonstrate a fighting spirit against Chennaiyin FC. Acknowledging the loyal support from the fans, Singh emphasised the team's pride and commitment to giving their best for themselves, the club, and the supporters.

Singh praised Chennaiyin FC's recent performances and emphasised the importance of the team's focus and character after the setback against Mumbai City FC. He stressed the need for his players to respect the opponent while concentrating on their own performance.

The coach expressed his desire to witness his players' passion and determination on the field, urging them to fight for every ball and play cohesively as a team to secure a positive result against Chennaiyin FC.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, accompanying Singh to the press conference, urged patience and avoidance of confusion among the players in this challenging situation. As a senior member, Sandhu emphasized the importance of following the coach's instructions without question and giving their best to restore Bengaluru FC's glory.

Sandhu highlighted the need for positive morale in the dressing room and expressed optimism about a potential turnaround, drawing parallels with past instances. He called for patience, attentiveness to the coach's instructions, and a collective effort to bring the club back on track, concluding with a hopeful outlook for a new start and regeneration for Bengaluru FC.

