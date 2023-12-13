ISL 2023-24: Petr Kratky satisfied with goalless draw as Mumbai City FC holds strong sgainst FC Goa

After Mumbai City FC secured a goalless draw against league-leaders FC Goa, head coach Petr Kratky expressed his contentment with the result at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. Reflecting on the defensive showcase that led to the fifth goalless draw between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa in ISL history, both teams maintained their unbeaten streaks. Despite scoring opportunities on both ends, goalkeepers Phurba Lachenpa and Arshdeep Singh thwarted chances to keep the scoreline level. The outcome solidified FC Goa's top position, with Mumbai City FC retaining the fourth spot in the points table.

While expressing a desire for victory, Kratky acknowledged the positive aspects of the game, particularly in achieving a clean sheet in his debut match as head coach. Looking ahead, Mumbai City FC is set to face East Bengal FC in their next game, and Kratky emphasised the importance of sticking to their processes and enhancing offensive capabilities.

Appreciating the traveling fans in Goa, Kratky extended his gratitude and called for continued support in the upcoming home game. Eager for the fans to turn out in large numbers, he expressed anticipation for his first home game as head coach and hoped for enthusiastic backing from the Mumbai City FC faithful.

Also Read: ISL 2023-24: Renedy Singh urges Bengaluru FC to showcase passion and character against Chennaiyin FC